Recent Trade Survey Reveals Shifts in Asia-Pacific Export Sentiment

October 20, 2025 | 14:42
(0) user say
Respondents increasingly cite near-shoring as a risk-mitigation tool, indicating that tariff volatility is gradually decoupling location decisions from pure labour-cost arithmetic.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 20 October 2025 - A recent survey indicates a positive outlook for Hong Kong's natural diamond market, particularly with the return of tourists from Mainland China and heightened seasonal gifting demand. Over the past few years, Hong Kong's natural diamond market has entered a phase of recalibration. This evolution reflects a complex landscape shaped by economic uncertainty, shifting consumer values, and increasing competition.

To better understand these dynamics, NielsenIQ, in collaboration with the Diamond Federation of Hong Kong (DFHK) and De Beers Group, conducted a natural diamond trade survey in August that included 200 respondents, comprising members of DFHK and a diverse segment of the industry, including retailers, wholesalers, and manufacturers.

Key Findings

  • Market Performance Expectations: Nearly half of the respondents anticipate positive performance in the natural diamond market over the next 12 months, while 33% expect stability.
  • Investment in Promotion: 46% of industry players plan to increase their investment in promoting natural diamonds, with 40% maintaining their current levels of investment.
  • Top Gifting Occasions: Valentine's Day (69%), Engagement/Wedding (67%), and Christmas (59%) are expected to be the leading occasions for sales.
  • Government Support: More than half of the respondents (51%) rated the effectiveness of current government support as fair, with 68% highlighting the need for tourism campaigns to attract luxury shoppers.

Industry Trends and Practices

The survey reveals a growing emphasis on technology adoption and sustainability practices within the industry. Nearly all respondents (94%) have utilized diamond detection instruments, primarily in retail environments, while 75% have implemented sustainability initiatives such as recycling programs and sustainable sourcing. These efforts have led to improvements in consumer trust, brand reputation, and staff engagement.

This reflects a broader shift towards transparency and sustainability that aligns with global consumer expectations.

Consumer Preferences

The survey indicates that price, the 4Cs (carat, cut, colour, clarity), and certification are the primary considerations for consumers when purchasing natural diamonds. Rings remain the best-selling products, with a significant preference for diamonds weighing between 0.5 and 1 carat and priced around HK$25,000.

Consumers prioritize simplicity and emotional resonance in their jewellery choices. Social media platforms, particularly Xiaohongshu, have become vital channels for engagement and discovery.

Alignment of Qualitative and Quantitative Findings

This comprehensive study involved a mixed methodology, including an online quantitative survey and in-depth qualitative interviews, to provide insights into the current status and future outlook of the market from experienced industry stakeholders. The qualitative insights gained from in-depth interviews with senior leaders of industry bodies largely align with the quantitative findings. The outlook for the market remains cautiously optimistic, with a significant portion of respondents expecting positive performance in the coming year, demonstrating resilience in the face of ongoing challenges.

Hong Kong Natural Diamond Trade Survey Report 2025

https://www.debeersgroup.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By De Beers Group

