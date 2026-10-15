Orbius Communications launches StarEDGE low earth orbit cloud platform

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbius Communications, a world-class Multi-LEO (Low Earth Orbit) operator that combines satellite, terrestrial, and cloud networks into a single architecture, announces a new edge cloud solution that integrates its StarEDGE platform with Armada's powerful edge computing infrastructure. The result is the first fully unified offering that spans connectivity through multiple satellite constellations and compute end to end, from the network link to the AI workload running at the edge, deployed and managed as a single system.

For enterprises and governments, this means artificial intelligence is no longer confined to centralized cloud infrastructures. As an official partner in Armada's ecosystem, Orbius can now help companies process data, make decisions at the speed of the mission, and scale from a single remote site to a full global footprint of interconnected AI nodes, while keeping data sovereign at every step. That sovereignty is backed by Orbius's Private Network Interconnect (PNI) footprint, a global private network leveraging LEO satellite constellations, which carries customer traffic over Layer 2 paths terminating at regional data centers rather than the public internet, so that data stays on secure infrastructure from the satellite link all the way to the edge workload.

Edge computing is one of the fastest-growing segments in enterprise, with global spend projected to nearly triple by 2031 to more than USD 317 billion according to initial studies1, as organizations push artificial intelligence and real-time processing out of centralized data centers and into the field. For industries operating in remote or regulated environments, such as maritime, telecommunications, energy, mining and others, deploying that compute alongside carrier-grade multi-LEO connectivity, engineered for Six Sigma uptime, is a key strategic advantage to unlock the full value of AI across their operations.

"For too long, multiple critical remote workloads -keeping a vessel running, a grid online, remote assets under 24/7 supervision- have been held back by a lack of connectivity and real-time compute. That era is ending," said Halldor Sigurdsson, CEO at Orbius. "By pairing our StarEDGE Multi-LEO platform with Armada's solutions, remote is no longer a limitation. Wherever our customers operate, on land or at sea, they now can have high-speed connectivity and the full power of AI at the edge."

"With Orbius, Armada has a historic opportunity to remove a long-standing burden between satellite and compute vendors," said Dan Wright, Co-founder and CEO of Armada. "From open-ocean maritime to conflict zone and disaster-relief deployments, our combined offering gives customers one partner across the full chain from signal to decision, instead of stitching together solutions themselves."

With the Orbius-Armada Full-Stack Solution, customers get:

Speed to operational value: AI-ready operations deployed in weeks instead of the years required for traditional data centers, so operations start generating value almost immediately

A solution built for the edge: ruggedized, modular, transportable infrastructure paired with global Multi-LEO, 5G/LTE, and HTS connectivity, purpose-built for remote field conditions

Sovereign by design: data and decision-making stay on-site, within the organization or within national borders, meeting compliance and control requirements of regulated industries

Scaling with the mission: enterprises can start with a single site and expand to a full global fleet as operations grow, without re-architecting connectivity or compute in the process

One accountable partner, start to finish: a single relationship spanning network and compute, delivered through standardized integrations, secure APIs, proactive NOC monitoring and contractual SLAs, removing the integration risk and vendor coordination complexities

This solution is available now to customers across maritime, energy, government, telecommunications and enterprise markets, supported by Orbius offices in the United States, Iceland, Brazil, Ireland, France, Spain, Norway and the UAE, among others. For more information, visit Orbius.com.

1 https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/edge-computing-market-133384090.html