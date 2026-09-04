DESLOC launches solar smart lock priced at 259.99 dollars

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart locks today can recognize your face, read your fingerprint, and connect to your phone. But they all share one problem: you still have to remember to charge them.

That problem ends today.

DESLOC today announced the official North American launch of the V150 Plus, the world's first consumer smart lock powered by an integrated perovskite solar panel that self‑charges in low‑light and shaded conditions. Starting today, homeowners can finally install a smart lock and stop worrying about its battery.

Available exclusively through DESLOC's official website at a launch price of $259.99 (MSRP $299.99) — a 30% discount for early buyers.

The Problem Smart Lock Makers Don't Talk About

Every new smart lock feature — facial recognition, fingerprint access, remote control — needs power. More features mean more batteries to check, more chargers to find, more things to remember.

For the average homeowner, that adds up to 146 standard AA batteries replaced every year. Not just cost. Not just waste. Another chore.

DESLOC asked a different question:

What if the lock could power itself — even on a shaded porch or a cloudy day?

The Answer: Perovskite Solar, Built for Real Homes

The V150 Plus combines three innovations that no other smart lock offers:

A 4.8‑inch perovskite low‑light solar panel that captures ambient light starting at just 300 lux — meaning it generates power in covered entryways, shaded porches, and even indirect indoor lighting

that captures ambient light starting at just 300 lux — meaning it generates power in covered entryways, shaded porches, and even indirect indoor lighting A 10,000mAh removable backup battery that keeps the lock running for up to 8 months even with zero solar input

that keeps the lock running for up to 8 months even with zero solar input DESLOC's proprietary intelligent battery management system(BMS) that dynamically allocates power between solar input and battery reserves

The result: less charging, less battery anxiety, less maintenance. Full stop.

Smart Access That Removes Friction, Not Adds It

Power is only half the story. The other half is getting through the door without thinking about it.

With 3D facial recognition, enrolled users unlock hands‑free as they approach — groceries in both hands, holding a child, walking the dog. No key. No code. No phone.

The curved AI fingerprint sensor 2.0 gives family members another fast way in, with adaptive learning that recognizes worn, shallow, or damaged fingerprints.

Built‑in Wi‑Fi enables remote access through the DESLOC App — no extra hub required. Voice control works with Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

For reliability, the V150 Plus is IP65 dust‑ and water‑resistant, BHMA Grade 3 certified, and stores all biometric data locally — never in the cloud.

Less friction at the door. Less to think about at home.

Validated by Backers. Certified by TÜV Rheinland.

Before today's launch, the V150 Plus had already passed two critical tests:

The market test: More than 755 Kickstarter backers pushed the campaign past $500,000 — making it one of the most successful smart lock crowdfunding campaigns in the past 3 years. It earned Kickstarter's "Project We Love" designation.

The independent test: TÜV Rheinland awarded the V150 Plus its Sustained‑Endurance Certification, verifying that the lock's energy management system actually delivers on its promise — not just that the solar panel can generate power, but that it can support real‑world daily use.

Kickstarter proved the demand. TÜV Rheinland proved the performance. Today, the V150 Plus proves it belongs on your front door.

From Early Adopters to Every Home

Crowdfunding begins with people willing to try something new. A product launch asks a harder question:

Can this innovation fit into everyday life?

For the V150 Plus, the answer is yes. It's no longer a prototype, a concept, or a Kickstarter project. It's a real product, available today, built for real homes.

Not just adding more features. Removing one more thing homeowners have to think about.

Pricing & Availability

The DESLOC V150 Plus is available from August 31, 2026, exclusively through the Official DESLOC Website.

Launch price: $259.99** (30% off MSRP $299.99), use code "PRNV150" to get another $30 off.

Offer valid for a limited time

For more information, visit desloc.com.