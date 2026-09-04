DJI launches Osmo 360 II camera with 8K imaging sensor

BERLIN, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today launches Osmo 360 II to the global market. Featuring the company's latest flagship panoramic imaging, this next-gen technology was built on the handheld imaging expertise DJI has amassed over 12 years as an industry game-changer. The Osmo 360 II's technical DNA evolved from innovations in DJI's distortion control for aerial photography, stabilization from the professional Ronin series of gimbals, and color science through successive generations of Osmo Action cameras. Moreover, Osmo 360 II innovates on the company's first 360° camera, Osmo 360, and its first 360° drone, Avata 360, to deliver further enhanced imaging capabilities.

Osmo 360 II's advanced square HDR image sensor increases sensor utilization by 25%[1], reducing power consumption while keeping footage clean and clear, day or night[1]. Paired with AI SuperNight 2.0, Osmo 360 II captures exceptionally clean low-light shots. In addition to advances in imaging quality, the new 360° camera also features ultra-hard, replaceable lenses[1] and 105 GB of built-in storage, allowing creators to shoot fearlessly as they capture every moment – night or day – in stunning detail from every angle.

1-inch 8K/60 fps HDR 360° Imaging Captures Epic Action Shots Night or Day

Osmo 360 II offers the industry's first advanced 1-inch square HDR image sensor[1] that maintains the same 360° image field as a traditional 1-inch rectangular sensor. The 360° dynamic range has been expanded to 14.5 stops[1], doubling the brightness range. Additionally, an all-new AI noise-reduction algorithm, AI SuperNight 2.0, enables creators to capture exceptionally clean, bright low-light shots[1]. For high-speed action shots, the camera's large 2.4 μm pixels and a high-performance chip enable epic shots from every angle in 8K/60fps 360° video – keeping every frame sharp and free of motion blur.

Diverse Scenarios, Various Angles:

Motorcycling: The camera can be securely mounted anywhere for unique multi-angle shots. With Gesture Control and Voice Control, creators can start recording instantly without releasing the throttle.

The camera can be securely mounted anywhere for unique multi-angle shots. With Gesture Control and Voice Control, creators can start recording instantly without releasing the throttle. Diving: The camera is ready for underwater action up to 10 meters [1] out of the box. For deep dives, creators can seal it inside the Invisible Waterproof Case and explore down to 50 m [1] .

The camera is ready for underwater action up to 10 meters out of the box. For deep dives, creators can seal it inside the Invisible Waterproof Case and explore down to 50 m . Skiing: The camera can be used in -20°C (-4°F) temperatures [1] , and will start shooting by double twisting the selfie stick. Creators can unlock aerial views with the 2.5m Extended Carbon Fiber Selfie Stick, and add Motion Blur for a more cinematic run.

The camera can be used in -20°C (-4°F) temperatures , and will start shooting by double twisting the selfie stick. Creators can unlock aerial views with the 2.5m Extended Carbon Fiber Selfie Stick, and add Motion Blur for a more cinematic run. Mountain Biking / Road Cycling: The camera's powerful stabilization can smooth out the rough trails. Creators can add the Sports Dashboard overlay to create engaging data-rich cycling videos.

The camera's powerful stabilization can smooth out the rough trails. Creators can add the Sports Dashboard overlay to create engaging data-rich cycling videos. Vlogging: The camera can be used for solo selfie videos with the Invisible Selfie Stick serving as an on-the-go camera crew. Paired with Dual Recording, creators can capture passing scenery and multiple people in a single frame to make their stories even more immersive.

Creative Features to Shape the Light:

120MP HDR 360 ° Photo [1] : Creators can freeze any scene as an HDR 360° photo with true-to-life lighting and contrast

° Creators can freeze any scene as an HDR 360° photo with true-to-life lighting and contrast 16K 360° Timelapse [1] : Capture the epic flow of time in 16K resolution [1] , using Clouds mode to condense sweeping skies

Capture the epic flow of time in 16K resolution , using Clouds mode to condense sweeping skies 64x Pano Slow Motion [1] : Unlock up to 64x of buttery-smooth slow motion in post-production with DJI Studio's AI frame interpolation that's equivalent to cropped 8K/480fps [1]

Unlock up to 64x of buttery-smooth slow motion in post-production with DJI Studio's AI frame interpolation that's equivalent to cropped 8K/480fps 8K/120fps Vortex [1] : Turn exciting moments into smooth high-definition wraparound slow motion with a simple swing

Turn exciting moments into smooth high-definition wraparound slow motion with a simple swing 10-bit & D-Log M[1] Color Profile: Every video format now supports 10-bit color depth, capturing over a billion colors

Improved Workflows with Spotlight Follow and One-Tap NFC Connections

Osmo 360 II and the upgraded DJI Mimo app offer intelligent subject-tracking and improved ease-of-use features. With Spotlight Follow[1], creators can intelligently track and keep a subject centered in the frame, no matter how the camera rotates – without needing to reframe in post. Additionally, Osmo 360 II features a new NFC area for more streamlined workflows. With one tap, the camera can quickly connect with the Mimo app, transfer footage, or go directly to the app's editing page. Users can import 360° video files exported from DJI Studio directly using the plugin for DaVinci Resolve, accelerating professional workflows. With these upgrades, DJI enables a wider range of users—from professional imaging specialists to everyday users—to become panoramic content creators.

Create Fearlessly with Ultra-Hard Replaceable Lenses

Osmo 360 II features an all-new replaceable lens design. Both lenses feature an ultra-hard optical film for improved scratch and wear resistance. If a lens gets damaged, creators can easily swap it out and keep shooting quickly. Weighing just 183g and equipped with 105GB of built-in storage, the camera makes shooting on the go effortless. Moreover, the Osmo 360 II battery can record continuously for 100 minutes[1] at 8K/30 fps resolution and fast-charge to 80% in just 22 minutes[1]. With the Battery Extension Rod, runtime can be extended by 180 minutes[1].

Seamless Integration with DJI Ecosystem

Osmo 360 II has a built-in four-mic array and wind noise reduction design that delivers crisp audio straight from the camera. With DJI OsmoAudio Direct Microphone Connection, the camera is compatible with DJI Mic 3, DJI Mic 2, DJI Mic Mini 2S, DJI Mic Mini 2, and DJI Mic Mini. The Osmo dual-direction quick-release design enables magnetic attachment on both sides. Featuring a 1/4″ thread, it easily connects to DJI Osmo ecosystem accessories and traditional camera gear, unlocking unique angles for any scene.

Osmo 360 II Makes Global Offline Debut at IFA 2026

DJI will debut Osmo 360 II at IFA 2026 (Booth No. H20-129, Hall 20) – one of the world's largest consumer electronics trade shows from September 4th to 8th. Attendees will be able to experience the innovative imaging capabilities of DJI's latest 360° camera first hand.

DJI Care Refresh

DJI Care Refresh, the comprehensive protection plan for DJI products, is now available for Osmo 360 II. Accidental damage is covered by the replacement service, including natural wear, collisions, and water damage. For a small additional charge, you can have your damaged product replaced if an accident occurs.

DJI Care Refresh (1-Year Plan) includes up to 2 replacements in 1 year. DJI Care Refresh (2-Year Plan) includes up to 4 replacements in 2 years. Other services of DJI Care Refresh include official warranty, international warranty service, and free shipping. For a full list of details, please visit: https://www.dji.com/support/service/djicare-refresh

For more information, please refer to: https://www.dji.com/360-2