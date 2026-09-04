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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

DJI launches ROMO 2 AI robot vacuum with robotic arm

September 04, 2026 | 13:25
(0) user say
DJI released its ROMO 2 automated vacuum cleaner incorporating artificial intelligence navigation, a self-cleaning base station, and an ultra-wide swing robotic wiping arm.

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today launches the ROMO 2. Building on the spatial perception and smart home expertise established by the first generation, ROMO 2 brings millimeter-level obstacle sensing powered by the same drone technology behind DJI's flagship aircraft — paired with an innovative radar-adaptive 123° ultra-wide swing robotic arm, end-to-end AI cleaning intelligence, and an advanced self-cleaning base station.

DJI Redefines the Premium Smart Cleaning Experience with Global Launch of ROMO 2
DJI Redefines the Premium Smart Cleaning Experience with Global Launch of ROMO 2

AI-Powered Full-Dimensional Perception and Decision-Making for Complex Environments

The ROMO 2 is built to deliver an AI-driven, all-scenario cleaning solution[1]. It can understand the characteristics of different areas and distinguish between debris and liquid, before autonomously executing the optimal cleaning approach: automatically boosting suction on carpets to lift embedded dust or deploying its extended-reach arm for precise, contained cleaning when it detects liquid spills to prevent them from spreading while nimbly maneuvering around complex, obstacle-filled environments. Its intelligent cleaning capabilities also enable the ROMO 2 to prioritize open pathways, re-mop as needed or automatically lift its mop pads when appropriate.

Building its perception system from the ground up, the ROMO 2 achieves millimeter-level awareness of floor-level obstacles — not only capable of avoiding cables or pet training pads as thin as 2 mm, but also mimicking human-like reasoning and concept transfer to generalize from what it has learned during previous use. Even obstacles it has never encountered before[1] can be autonomously detected and avoided. Notably, ROMO 2 can also effectively detect and avoid transparent obstacles such as glass and mirrors, easily handling a wide range of complex avoidance scenarios. Its bottom-mounted dust-revealing light is precisely calibrated to cast an even carpet of light across the floor, helping the robot clearly spot dirt and obstacles in low-light conditions, while its soft glow won't disturb family members or pets.

LiDAR-Guided Adaptive Robotic Arm and All-in-One Cleaning System

Building on its powerful AI perception and decision-making, the ROMO 2 uses innovative mechanical design to translate intelligence into outstanding cleaning performance. Featuring a built-in high-precision LiDAR, the LiDAR-Guided Adaptive Robotic Arm knows exactly where deep cleaning is needed. With a 123° ultra-wide swing, it has a 7.8 cm wider reach and mops 4.5 cm deeper under floating furniture than the previous generation — allowing it to reach under cabinets and sofas previously out of reach, while gliding millimeter-close to walls and table legs without making contact[1].

On carpet, the pressure plate lowers to create a semi-seal against the floor, allowing 36,000 Pa suction to pull out deep-seated dust in a single pass[1]. Dual side brushes with a dual-tuft bristle design combine overlapping sweep coverage with smoother debris transfer to keep hair tangle-free[1].

The DJI ROMO 2's robotic legs cross single-step obstacles up to 4 cm and double-step obstacles up to 8.5 cm[1]. DJI mechatronics help it detect thresholds and lift smoothly for more efficient crossing, moving freely throughout the entire home.

Advanced Self-Cleaning Base Station for 365 Days of Maintenance-Free Operation

The base station washboard features a nanocrystalline surface that helps resist stain buildup, while grime is flushed away by four high-pressure water jets and a large 16 mm waste suction port — delivering up to 365 days of maintenance-free operation[1]. DJI ROMO 2 supports 55W fast charging, reaching a full charge in just 2.5 hours[1], and quickly recharges every time it returns to the base station to wash its mops.

Noise reduction starts at the source. From the motor to the air outlet, 32 acoustic noise-reduction materials are selected with acoustic control in mind, paired with multiple acoustic insulation pads and muffler chambers. Covering robot movement, mopping, and base-station dust collection, DJI ROMO 2 reduces noise energy by up to 85% and operates as low as 38 dBA during quiet mopping[1] — without disturbing your family or pets.

Elegant, Future-Forward Design

DJI ROMO 2 continues ROMO's signature design language — the robot's semi-translucent body elegantly reveals its neatly organized internal structure, making it a piece of home décor that doesn't need to be hidden away.

Fast Charging, Always Ready

DJI ROMO 2 supports 55W fast charging, reaching a full charge in just 2.5 hours[1]. It also quickly recharges every time it returns to the base station to wash its mops.

Industry-Leading Data Security and Privacy Controls

DJI places the highest priority on data privacy – and puts customers in control of their data. Setting a new industry standard for home robotics, DJI offers Local Data Mode for the ROMO 2. When activated, the DJI Home app's connection with the Internet is severed, preventing any unintentional syncing of photos or videos with external servers. While used primarily for obstacle avoidance and recognition as well as smart voice assistant, users can disable the camera and microphone from the DJI Home app at any time. Any personal data shared can be deleted whenever users want.

(Local Data Mode will be available on the ROMO 2 later this year. Further details regarding its availability for the ROMO 1 will be shared at a later date.)

Since 2017, DJI has regularly submitted its products for third-party security audits and certification. ROMO holds multiple internationally recognized cybersecurity and privacy certifications.

For more information, please visit: https://www.dji.com/au/trust-center/romo?backup_page=index&target=au

Pricing and Services

The DJI ROMO 2 will be available to order from store.dji.com and authorized retail partners starting September, in the following configurations:

  • DJI ROMO P2 (Water Tank Version) – From AUD 2899

After-Sales Service Policy

Purchasing the Extended Protection Plan provides an additional one-year warranty after the product's official warranty period ends. Covered parts include the robot and base station. For a full list of details, please visit: https://store.dji.com/product/dji-extended-protection-plan-dji-romo

For more information, please refer to: https://www.romo.tech/

Notes:
[1] All data in this press release was measured under controlled test conditions. Results may vary to different degrees depending on the external environment, usage, and firmware version. For details, please visit: https://www.romo.tech/

By PR Newswire

DJI

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
DJI ROMO 2 AI robot Premium Smart Cleaning Global Launch of ROMO

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