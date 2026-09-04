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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hawaii Energy Connection completes 1,000 battery installations across Hawaiian homes

September 04, 2026 | 12:48
(0) user say
Hawaii Energy Connection surpassed 1,000 residential battery storage installations while state regulators consider a virtual power plant program to compensate homeowners for grid power.

HONOLULU, Hawaii, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FranklinWH announced today that Hawaii Energy Connection (HEC), known locally by its flagship brand KumuKit™, has completed its 1,000th residential energy storage system installation in the state, as regulators explore new ways for residential batteries to support the electric grid.

The milestone represents 1,800 FranklinWH aPower battery units now installed in more than 1,000 Hawaiian homes, an average of nearly two units per household, reflecting growing demand among homeowners for greater energy storage capacity.

The milestone comes as Oahu regulators advance a virtual power plant (VPP) program that could compensate homeowners for the power their batteries send to the grid. If approved, the program would let utilities call on thousands of home batteries at once, the same way they'd draw power from a traditional power plant.

HEC installs the FranklinWH System, a whole-home energy management and storage solution, which combines battery storage, intelligent energy management, and solar integration to help homeowners better manage their electricity use. The system is designed to provide whole-home energy during peak hours, rather than relying on the grid, and backup power during outages while also allowing storage capacity to expand as household energy needs grow.

"Reaching 1,000 system installations tells you Hawaii's battery market has moved well past the early adopters," said Vincent Ambrose, chief commercial officer of FranklinWH Energy Storage. "Families increasingly want energy independence and a way to be compensated for sending stored energy to the grid when it needs it. Homeowners in Hawaii can depend on the FranklinWH Certified Installers at HEC who have a strong reputation and history of doing things properly."

For HEC, the achievement reflects the growing interest among Hawaii homeowners in battery storage as electricity costs remain among the highest in the nation and concerns about outages, severe weather and grid reliability continue to increase across the islands.

"Reaching 1,000 installations represents the trust families have placed in our team to help them make important decisions about their energy needs," said Chris DeBone, co-founder of Hawaii Energy Connection. "Our goal has always been to provide a level of service and product quality that homeowners feel good about sharing with their friends and neighbors. As energy storage becomes a bigger part of Hawaii's future, our partnership with FranklinWH allows us to continue helping homeowners understand how these systems can benefit them."

Hawaii has more rooftop solar per person than any other state, with more than 1 gigawatt of residential solar installed and approximately 410 megawatts of battery storage paired with those systems. Yet fewer than 16 percent of those batteries participate in programs that support the electric grid, leaving significant untapped capacity that could help meet current and future energy needs.

Residential battery adoption continues to grow nationwide. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, 45 percent of new residential solar installations in the United States now include battery storage, driven by demand for backup power, energy management and participation in programs that compensate battery owners for supporting the grid.

For more information, visit kumukit.com and FranklinWH.com

By PR Newswire

FranklinWH

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TagTag:
Hawaii Energy Connection Residential battery installations Virtual power plant program

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