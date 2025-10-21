Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

NSG Bio Launches NSG BioSuites at Geneo - A New Product, Largest Site, and Fourth Location in Singapore

October 21, 2025 | 09:05
(0) user say
By co-locating sequencing services with cloud analytics, the facility treats data generation and interpretation as a single workflow, hinting that wet-lab and dry-lab boundaries may soon dissolve rather than merely abut.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NSG Bio, a leading provider of flexible and high-quality biotech laboratory spaces, announced the launch of its latest product, NSG BioSuites, located at the brand-new Geneo development in Singapore Science Park. This marks NSG Bio's fourth site in Singapore and also its largest facility to date, representing a significant step forward in providing innovative, accessible solutions for the biotech community.

NSG BioSuites is the company's newest offering: small to large, affordable private lab suites purpose-built for biotech teams ready to scale without compromise. The facility is BSL-2 certified and designed to support both biology and chemistry labs, ensuring flexibility for diverse scientific workflows. With its affordable and flexible options, NSG BioSuites lowers the barriers for biotech companies of all sizes to access world-class laboratory infrastructure.

Our fully fitted facility at Geneo includes:

  • Shared Tissue Culture Room – ready for cell-based R&D
  • Shared Bacteria Room – equipped for microbiology workflows
  • Shared Equipment Bench – access to 150+ shared equipment at Geneo alone, contributing to 450+ shared equipment available across our four NSG Bio sites
  • Built for Both Biology & Chemistry Labs – designed to support diverse scientific workflows
  • Fridge & Freezer Storage – and much more

Beyond infrastructure, NSG Bio is committed to building strong ecosystems that foster growth, collaboration, and innovation. Companies at NSG BioSuites benefit from more than just a world-class facility—they gain access to strategic partnerships, mentorship opportunities, investor relations, and community-driven initiatives. NSG BioSuites is designed not simply as a place to work, but as an incubator and accelerator where biotech companies can spearhead their research and breakthroughs.

"Our mission has always been to make high-quality biotech space more accessible, while empowering companies with the tools, networks, and collaborations needed to thrive," said Ms. Daphne Teo, Chairwoman of Board and Founder of NSG Bio. "NSG BioSuites at Geneo reflects this vision by combining state-of-the-art facilities with a vibrant community that supports scientific and business success."

The launch of NSG BioSuites at Geneo highlights NSG Bio's ongoing commitment to advancing Singapore's life sciences ecosystem. By combining private suites with shared, fully equipped facilities and a robust support network, NSG Bio continues to drive innovation and accessibility in the biotech sector.

Companies interested in exploring tenancy at NSG BioSuites at Geneo can contact info@nsgbio.com for more information.

By PR Newswire

NSG Bio

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
NSG Bio NSG BioSuites Biotech laboratory spaces Geneo development

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Latest News

Hanoi to shape and develop semiconductor industry

Hanoi to shape and develop semiconductor industry

Phoenix Aviation and AIP Capital Upsize Senior Facility to $550 Million

Phoenix Aviation and AIP Capital Upsize Senior Facility to $550 Million

MindHYVE.ai Mandates "The Dawn Directive" AI Fluency Training

MindHYVE.ai Mandates "The Dawn Directive" AI Fluency Training

JoJo Ventures Launches JifChat AI Design Agent

JoJo Ventures Launches JifChat AI Design Agent

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020