Noah Medical launches medical robotics research series

HONG KONG, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Medical has released the first article in its deep-dive research series on medical robotics, highlighting a major industry shift toward early-stage diagnosis and unveiling new clinical data from its Galaxy robotic bronchoscopy system, which has now been used in over 10,000 procedures globally.

As the medical robotics sector continues to gain momentum, market discussion tends to center on technical specifications and commercialization progress. Yet from a long-term investment perspective, these dimensions alone cannot explain the divergence in value among companies. What truly determines a medical robotics company's long-term worth is not the technology itself—but the level of clinical problem it solves.

The global medical robotics market is projected to grow from roughly USD 70–80 billion in 2023 to over USD 200 billion by around 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate above 15%. More notable, however, is the structural shift underway: the industry's core growth driver is moving rapidly from the "surgical execution end" toward the "diagnostic gateway"—that is, earlier disease detection and more accurate early-stage diagnosis and intervention. Competition around device performance is giving way to competition around solving clinical problems themselves.

I. A Three-Tier Value Framework: Problem Level Determines Long-Term Upside

At its core, medical innovation addresses clinical problems that can be organized into three progressive tiers:

Tier 1: Can it be done at all? — Procedures that were previously infeasible or unreliable, representing breakthroughs in clinical capability.

Tier 2: Can it be done faster? — Corresponding to efficiency gains.

Tier 3: Can it be done more affordably? — Corresponding to cost optimization.

Most medical robotics innovation today remains concentrated in the latter two tiers—essentially extending existing clinical capabilities. The truly scarce and defensible direction is Tier 1: using technology to make previously unachievable medical procedures safe and accurate, thereby creating breakthrough clinical value.

This logic has been validated repeatedly. The da Vinci Surgical System, with a global installed base exceeding 8,000 units and over 2 million annual procedures, owes its sustained high gross margins and steady growth to one thing: its irreplaceable ability to enable complex minimally invasive surgeries that could not otherwise be performed. The same principle applies to TAVR and electrophysiology ablation—each opened new markets by establishing entirely new clinical capabilities.

Companies that solve "can it be done at all" typically enjoy higher technological barriers, stronger pricing power, longer product lifecycles, and more pronounced valuation premiums.

II. An Overlooked Capability Gap: From Detection to Diagnosis

This framework is particularly clear in lung cancer care. Lung cancer remains one of the most prevalent and lethal malignancies worldwide, with over 2.2 million new cases and nearly 1.8 million deaths annually—accounting for more than 18% of all cancer-related mortality.

In recent years, the widespread adoption of low-dose CT screening (LDCT) has dramatically improved our ability to detect problems, with pulmonary nodule detection rates reaching 20–30% among high-risk populations. Diagnostic capability, however, has not kept pace—and has instead become a new systemic bottleneck.

Consider the challenge of peripheral lung nodules: over 65% of pulmonary nodules are located in the lung periphery, where conventional bronchoscopes face clear limitations in reaching deep-seated lesions. Compounding this, dynamic discrepancies between preoperative CT imaging and the patient's actual respiratory state introduce widespread localization errors in clinical practice.

This is not an efficiency problem. It is a capability that has yet to be established. How to reliably access targets within complex pulmonary anatomy, and how to achieve precise localization in a dynamically shifting environment—these capabilities directly determine diagnostic accuracy and safety. They represent a textbook "capability-gap opportunity."

For investors, such opportunities share distinct hallmarks: well-defined demand, clear pain points, and high technological barriers. Once a breakthrough is achieved, it typically produces durable competitive moats and extended growth cycles.

III. Noah Medical: A Strategic Entry Through the Capability Gap

As the industry migrates from "efficiency optimization" to "capability creation," Noah Medical has chosen to enter precisely through the capability gap described above—targeting the core challenge of the confirmatory diagnosis stage in early lung cancer detection, and using technology to enhance lesion access and localization, completing a critical missing link in the diagnostic chain.

The technological foundation of this approach lies in the deep integration of real-time image-based localization, AI, and robotic control systems. The Galaxy system dynamically corrects discrepancies between imaging and the patient's anatomy during the procedure, delivering higher-precision lesion localization in complex environments. This is the single most critical technical challenge in diagnosing peripheral lung nodules today.

Core Clinical Data

Since receiving FDA clearance in 2023, the Galaxy system has been used in over 10,000 clinical procedures across an installed base of more than 50 systems. Robotic navigational bronchoscopy diagnostic yield exceeds 90–93%, with a lesion localization success rate of approximately 96% and a low complication rate, demonstrating a strong safety profile. In the robotic bronchoscopy segment for pulmonary applications, Galaxy holds roughly 5% market share and remains in a phase of rapid growth.

From a market standpoint, the global natural orifice surgical robotics market is expected to surpass USD 80 billion, with the lung cancer biopsy sub-segment alone representing approximately USD 6 billion. China's surgical robotics market is projected to sustain a 30–36% compound annual growth rate over the coming years, with select early-stage innovative sub-segments growing even faster. More critically, the shift toward non-invasive approaches is continuously expanding the addressable patient population—patients previously excluded due to procedural risk or diagnostic difficulty are steadily entering the diagnosable and treatable pool.

The core value of Noah Medical's chosen path lies in combining assured demand with room for expansion: on one hand, lung cancer diagnosis and treatment represents a large and steadily growing base of inelastic clinical need; on the other, the precision access and localization capabilities built on the natural orifice approach carry platform potential for replication across other specialties.

Noah Medical is not positioned in a single-product niche. It sits along a capability pathway with the potential for progressive, multi-specialty expansion.

Conclusion

The investment logic of medical robotics ultimately comes down to a judgment about problem hierarchy. Amid similar levels of technological excitement and market narrative, the companies that choose to tackle clinical problems not yet effectively solved—and that create new medical capabilities through technology—are the ones most likely to deliver true long-term structural value.

Noah Medical is a representative company worthy of sustained attention within this framework. Subsequent articles in this series will further examine its technology pathway, clinical evidence, and commercialization trajectory.

— This is the first article in the Noah Medical deep-dive research series —