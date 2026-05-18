Young scholars revitalise Confucian thought in Singapore by interpreting Eastern classics

SINGAPORE, May 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 15, the Singapore Special Session under the Overseas Division of the 6th "Stories of China Retold in English" Challenge concluded successfully. With the theme "Chinese Culture, World Heritage," the event centered on the global dissemination of the classic Confucian text The Analects. It brought together Chinese international students from Singapore's universities, local youth, and educators from China and Singapore. Through diverse artistic expressions including English speeches, rap, dance, and cross-talk, the participants interpreted the contemporary value of Eastern wisdom, presenting a cultural feast that bridged the past and present, as well as China and Singapore.

Six Years of Dedication: Connecting China and the Globe Through Classics

Co-hosted by China Education Television and New Channel International Education Group, the "Stories of China Retold in English" Challenge is China's first large-scale cultural exchange event for young people both in China and abroad, focusing on the international dissemination of Chinese culture. Launched in 2020, the challenge has attracted 1.53 million young participants from 149 countries and regions worldwide. Starting from its third edition, it has introduced an overseas division for Chinese students studying at foreign universities, offering them a platform to express their national sentiments and share China's voice with the world. Following successful overseas sessions at the University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford in 2024 and 2025 respectively, this year's edition made its debut in Singapore.

As a cultural hub of Southeast Asia, Singapore serves as a vital gateway for Chinese culture to reach Southeast Asia and the world. By choosing The Analects as its core theme, this Singapore session delved deeply into the scholarly spirit of "Learning and then constantly putting what you've learned into practice," the value pursuit of "A gentleman can be guided by righteousness," and the principle of "Do not impose on others what you would not wish for yourself." It allowed Confucian wisdom spanning over 2,500 years to thrive anew in multicultural Singapore, infusing profound cultural meaning into people-to-people exchanges between China and Singapore.

Grand Opening: Distinguished Guests Gather to Explore Cultural Missions

The event garnered extensive attention and strong support from educational and cultural circles in both China and Singapore, with representatives from institutions including the Chinese Embassy in Singapore, the Singapore Institute of Management, PSB Academy, Curtin Singapore, and the Singapore Culture and Education Association attending in person.

Wang Yong, First Secretary of the Education Office of the Chinese Embassy in Singapore, delivered the opening address. He stated that the "Stories of China Retold in English" Challenge is of far-reaching significance. It provides a high-quality platform for young people and culture enthusiasts to showcase themselves and engage in exchanges and learning. It also helps hone their cross-linguistic and cross-cultural communication skills, fosters their cultural confidence, and consolidates their sense of responsibility and commitment to inherit and carry forward fine traditional Chinese culture. With stories as a medium and culture as a bridge, the event features sincere voices from young people, which, in addition to conveying China's strength, draws the hearts of the Chinese and Singaporean peoples closer and facilitates exchanges between diverse civilizations. He also hoped that Chinese students studying in Singapore would take this event as an opportunity to strive to be storytellers of China and ambassadors of Chinese culture.

Zhang Fanlin, Executive Commander of the "Stories of China Retold in English" Challenge and VP of New Channel International Education Group, noted in his speech that as a leading Chinese international education institution, New Channel adheres to the educational philosophy of "cultivating young learners with deep Chinese cultural roots and authentic global competence," and is committed to deeply integrating international education with international communication. This Singapore overseas session, themed on The Analects, carries profound cultural significance: It inspires Chinese international students to unleash their creativity and vitality, interpret Chinese classics from a contemporary perspective through an international language, and tell China's stories well and share China's voice across the globe.

Classics Revitalized: Diverse Renditions of The Analects' Contemporary Meaning

The performances at this edition highlighted a hallmark of "integrating ancient and modern elements, blending Chinese and Western styles." Young participants delivered creative interpretations, rendering the ancient Confucian classics vivid and approachable while showcasing the younger Chinese generation's admiration for and inheritance of the classics.

Wang Minda from Nanyang Technological University presented an original Chinese-English rap titled PhD Rap Diary (Confucius in a Group Meeting), which stood out as one of the event's highlights. He cleverly wove Confucius's educational principles of "teaching students in accordance with their aptitude" and "diligently pursuing knowledge without ever feeling satisfied" into the daily research and group meeting experiences of modern PhD students and supervisors. Through trendy rap, he portrayed Confucius as "China's earliest doctoral supervisor," delighting the audience in a lighthearted atmosphere. Ji Sihan, an environmental engineering student at the National University of Singapore, delivered a speech titled "Standing Firm in Hardship," resonating deeply with the audience. Drawing on her own experience of loneliness and academic pressure while studying abroad, as well as the social mission of environmental engineering in global climate governance, she offered a profound interpretation of the quote: "Noble men, indeed, also face hardships, but unlike petty men, they do not lose their composure or act recklessly when confronted with adversity," illustrating how Confucian ethos informs contemporary personal growth and global problem-solving.

The fusion of traditional art and international expression was equally splendid. Highlights included the bilingual bel canto performance Ode to the Orchid, bilingual recitations of The Analects: Youthful Journey and A Millennium of Questions and Answers, the original cross-talk Confucius Goes South to the Ocean, and the martial arts performance Youthful Grace of Benevolence. These programs showcased the diverse expressive charm of The Analects from multiple dimensions.

Passing the Torch: Writing a New Chapter Through Cultural Bridges

The event also arranged a Chinese cultural experience zone outside the venue, featuring three signature activities: solving lantern riddles, hanging sachets, and creating handwritten brush-calligraphy slips. This allowed Chinese and international guests to experience the charm of traditional Chinese culture up close through sight, sound, touch, and perception after the performances.

Under colorful lanterns, traditional Chinese riddles drew many visitors to stop and participate. In the calligraphy and painting area, foreign friends picked up brushes for the first time to experience the charm of traditional Chinese calligraphy and painting. People of different nationalities and languages exchanged ideas and strengthened friendship through interaction, making this the most touching part of the event.

The successful Singapore session not only provided a platform for Chinese and Singaporean youth to showcase themselves and engage in cultural exchanges, but also enabled Confucian wisdom to transcend boundaries and radiate its unique charm in Singapore, contributing Chinese insights to the exchange and mutual learning of world civilizations. Moving forward, the "Stories of China Retold in English" Challenge will continue to serve as a bridge for cross-cultural communication, joining hands with global youth to help more authentic, profound and heartfelt Chinese stories take root, bloom and bear fruit worldwide.