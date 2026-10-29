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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MSIG Insurance enhances Travel SafeGuard policy for modern travellers

October 29, 2026 | 11:20
(0) user say
MSIG Insurance Malaysia enhances its signature Travel SafeGuard insurance policy to offer expanded digital coverage and updated protection features tailored for modern international travellers.
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 October 2026 –MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd ("MSIG") has enhanced Travel SafeGuard, itstravel insurance plan, to better meet the needs of today's travellers, reflecting the evolving travel landscape and increasing demand for digital accessibility and consumer protection. Following the product launch at the end of 2025, Travel SafeGuard has increased suitcase coverage for selected benefits and enhanced protection for senior travellers through broader protection limits.

Modern travel patterns have shown a stronger reliance on digital platforms, a rise in independent trip planning and a wider age range of travellers seeking coverage. Travel SafeGuard is designed around these trends, with new features that respond to practical issues faced by today's travellers, including:
  • Online Purchase Protection — protects against losses arising from fraudulent online travel transactions made with debit or credit cards or digital wallets.
  • WhatsApp Emergency Assistance — provides a direct communication channel for assistance when abroad.
  • Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) — included as an option for follow-up treatment in Malaysia after returning from a trip.
  • Golf Benefit Add-On — covers losses to golf equipment, pre-paid green fees and recognises hole-in-one achievements.
Travel SafeGuard also provides medical coverage of up to RM500,000, trip cancellation and delay compensation, baggage loss benefits, and worldwide emergency assistance.

This travel insurance solution offers flexible coverage options for travellers across different age groups. The Travel Shield and Travel Max plans cater to a broad range of travellers, providing coverage for individuals from as young as 15 days old up to the maximum eligible age, which has been extended to 80 years old. The Golden Joy Plan is tailored for senior travellers aged 65 to 80 years old and offers a more affordable premium option for this segment. Together, these plans provide comprehensive protection for families, frequent travellers and retirees, allowing them to choose the coverage that best suits their travel needs and enjoy peace of mind when exploring new destinations.

Travel SafeGuard is available through MSIG Insurance Advisers and other platforms where MSIG insurance products are offered. Meanwhile, travellers who prefer to purchase insurance online may consider EZ Travel SafeGuard, which is available on MSIG Online. Designed with affordability in mind, EZ Travel SafeGuard offers essential travel protection with selected benefit limits, providing a more cost-effective alternative to Travel SafeGuard. It also offers the Travel Lite Plan, which is specially designed for young, budget-conscious travellers seeking basic coverage and value-for-money protection.

Customers may tailor Travel SafeGuard and EZ Travel SafeGuard to their needs by selecting optional add-on for an additional premium. Pet owners, for example, may consider the Pet Benefit Add-On, which helps cover additional pet boarding costs for up to five days when an unexpected travel delay of more than eight hours affects the scheduled collection of a cat or dog. Cruise travellers may consider the Cruise Benefit Add-On, which covers specified losses arising from missed connections, excursion disruptions or cancellations caused by illness, strikes or natural disasters.

"Travel SafeGuard and EZ Travel SafeGuard represent MSIG's continued commitment to making travel insurance smarter and more relevant," said Ms. Ang Yien Chia, Chief Executive Officer of MSIG Malaysia. "As the way people travel continues to change, travel insurance needs to keep pace, while giving customers the flexibility to choose protection that suits the way they travel. Whether travelling independently, with family or later in life, we want Malaysians to have practical and accessible protection that gives them greater confidence to explore the world."

As part of the global Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co., Ltd. network under the MS&AD Insurance Group — one of the world's largest general insurance groups — MSIG Malaysia continues to uphold its promise of providing reliable, customer-focused solutions to meet the needs of Malaysians at home and abroad.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information on MSIG Malaysia, visit www.msig.com.my or facebook.com/MSIGmy.

By MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd

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TagTag:
MSIG Insurance MSIG Insurance Malaysia Travel SafeGuard EZ Travel SafeGuard Travel insurance

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