MIRATECH acquires Exhaust Control Industries for Asia Pacific expansion

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MIRATECH, a global authority in emissions and acoustic control solutions for stationary engines, announces the successful completion of its previously announced acquisition of Exhaust Control Industries (ECI). With the transaction now closed, MIRATECH establishes a fully integrated operating presence in the Asia Pacific region, strengthening its ability to serve customers locally while applying global engineering, manufacturing, and application standards.

This acquisition moves beyond geographic expansion. It creates a scaled, on-the-ground platform designed to meet rising demand for compliant, reliable power solutions across Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and adjacent markets where infrastructure growth, data centers, and energy transition pressures are accelerating.

"Closing this acquisition is about execution," said David Zenthoefer, CEO of MIRATECH. "ECI brings proven regional expertise, strong customer relationships, and deep technical capability. When combined with MIRATECH's global engineering, supply chain, and project delivery model, we are better positioned to help customers solve complex emissions and noise challenges, faster and closer to where they operate."

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Melbourne, ECI has built a strong reputation for designing and manufacturing high-performance exhaust systems, catalytic converters, silencers, and turnkey solutions across power generation, industrial, marine, and critical infrastructure markets. As part of MIRATECH, ECI will continue operating under its existing leadership team, maintaining local relationships and responsiveness while gaining access to expanded resources, technologies, and global best practices.

Key benefits of the completed acquisition include:

Local execution with global backing

Customers in Asia Pacific now have direct access to localized engineering, manufacturing, and service support, reinforced by MIRATECH's global production scale.

The combined portfolio strengthens MIRATECH's ability to deliver integrated emissions and acoustics solutions across tightening regulatory environments and increasingly complex project requirements.

Regional manufacturing and supply chain integration improve lead times, flexibility, and reliability for customers operating in mission-critical applications.

The acquisition creates a foundation to support long-term, dynamic growth in our core Asia Pacific markets while maintaining consistent quality, safety, and performance standards worldwide.

"We're proud to officially be part of MIRATECH," said Dean Marchiandi, Managing Director of ECI. "Our customers value practical engineering, quality execution, and trust. With MIRATECH's scale and global expertise behind us, we can bring more capability to the region without losing the local focus that has defined ECI for decades."

With the acquisition of ECI now officially complete, MIRATECH continues to advance its strategy of pairing regional expertise with global scale. The result is a stronger, more agile organization built to support customers wherever power is generated and compliance matters.