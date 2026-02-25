ClearView completes Equisoft cloud policy system implementation

SYDNEY, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equisoft, a leading global digital solutions provider to the financial services industry, is pleased to announce that ClearView Wealth Limited (ASX: CVW) has successfully completed the go-live of its in-force life insurance and migration of closed book portfolios to Equisoft/manage, a modern cloud-based Policy Administration System (PAS) and digital suite of capabilities. This strategic implementation enables ClearView to administer all life insurance on a single platform, enhancing adviser and customer experience.

"The complexity of migrating decades of policy data from our legacy system cannot be overstated," said Michael New, Chief Technology Officer, ClearView. "Equisoft's partnership ensured a smooth migration with zero data loss. The result is a simplified and modern architecture that will allow us to be a nimble tech enabled challenger in the Australian Life Insurance market."

The successful go-live marks a significant milestone in ClearView's digital transformation strategy, positioning the insurer for technology-led growth. With all insurance portfolios now enabled by Equisoft/manage, ClearView has established a foundation for superior digital experiences for advisers and customers, while creating opportunities for product expansion and channel growth. The modern platform will enable ClearView to leverage technology and AI to reduce acquisition and maintenance costs, improving their value proposition to policyholders and distribution stakeholders, while ensuring regulatory compliance.

"We're proud to have partnered with ClearView on this transformative project," said Simon Richardson, Vice President, EMEA & APAC, Equisoft. "This successful implementation demonstrates how Equisoft/manage enables life insurers to consolidate legacy systems, streamline operations, and create a modern technology foundation that supports growth and innovation. ClearView's commitment to delivering exceptional adviser and customer experiences aligns perfectly with our mission to help financial institutions leverage technology for competitive advantage."

Website: clearview.com.au