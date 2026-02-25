Health initiative warns both obesity types pose serious risks

HONG KONG, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong is a world-renowned food paradise, offering everything from local snacks like fish balls and egg waffles to Michelin-starred culinary experiences. However, maintaining a healthy weight amidst fast-paced lifestyles, high pressure, and even genetic factors has become a relentless battle. Excessive fat accumulation poses significant health risks, and even those with a seemingly slender physique can fall into the trap of obesity. Today, obesity is no longer just a cosmetic concern; it is classified as a chronic, relapsing disease by the World Health Organization (WHO). Thus, weight loss and anti-obesity measures are now essential strategies for preserving health, not just for aesthetic reasons.

To deepen public understanding of the health threats posed by obesity, Novo Nordisk Hong Kong—driven by its commitment as a leader and pioneer in obesity management—is proud to support the "Anti-Obesity Health Base" campaign. This event offers the public the opportunity to learn about their true weight health status, while also understanding the associated harms and complications of obesity through engaging virtual games and informative exhibits. Adding a unique layer of local charm, the campaign features exclusive illustrations by the beloved homegrown illustrator brand "Maggiemarket." From interactive games and photo spots to the exhibition zones, Maggiemarket's playful characters will be there to guide and entertain participants throughout the entire experience.

Anti-Obesity Health Base

Location: Atrium, K11 Art Mall, 18 Hanoi Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui

Opening Hours: February 24 (TUE) to March 4 (WED), 2026, from 12 PM to 8 PM

Event Highlights:

Maggiemarket photo spots

Body mass index (BMI) & waist measurement station

Interactive games, exciting prizes, and an instant photo booth

Complimentary anti-obesity four-frame photo booth experience*

Souvenir giveaways, including anti-obesity motivational keychains*

*Limited quantities available; first-come, first-served until supplies last

How Common is Obesity in Hong Kong?

Obesity is a widespread issue in Hong Kong and around the world. According to the Department of Health, over half of the local population aged 15 and above are classified as overweight or obese, with approximately 44% of those aged 25 to 34 and over 61% in middle age[1]. In Hong Kong, an adult is considered overweight with a BMI of 23 to 25, while a BMI over 25 classifies them as obese[2].

Additionally, central obesity can occur even with a normal BMI. Waist circumference is a key indicator: a measurement of 90 cm (35.4 inches) or more for men, or 80 cm (31.5 inches) or more for women, may signal obesity risks[4] & [6].

Globally, the scale is immense. WHO data shows that over 2.5 billion adults are overweight or obese, a condition that also affects nearly 450 million children and adolescents aged 5 to 19[3].

Why Should Obesity Be Addressed as a Disease?

Many dismiss obesity as merely an issue of appearance, but it is often the root of numerous health issues. Increasing evidence shows that obese individuals are at a higher risk for several conditions, including hypertension, arthritis, fatty liver, diabetes, dyslipidemia, chronic kidney disease, sleep apnea, metabolic syndrome, and even multiple types of cancer[4] & [5]. The global toll is severe: in 2021 alone, high BMI was linked to 3.7 million deaths worldwide[3].

Moreover, obesity imposes a heavy psychological and functional burden. It can lead to breathing difficulties, mobility issues, back pain, sleep disorders, fatigue, reduced productivity, depression, and anxiety[5]—impeding daily life, work, and social interactions.

Why Is Weight Control Crucial for Health?

Weight gain is often the result of an imbalance between calorie intake and expenditure, influenced by a complex mix of genetic, environmental, psychological, and social factors[3].

Since obesity arises from multiple factors, simply dieting and exercising may not be sufficient to overcome it. Seeking professional medical advice can help achieve effective and targeted weight management. WHO has also included safe and effective pharmacotherapy as one of the recommended options within comprehensive obesity management guidelines[3].

Join the Anti-Obesity Health Base Together!

Supported by Novo Nordisk Hong Kong, the Anti-Obesity Health Base aims to raise awareness of obesity and encourage everyone to fight against it!

The Anti-Obesity Health Base is divided into various zones, offering a range of activities and information:

BMI & Waist Measurement Station: Even if you appear slim, the results may surprise you! Let's find out if you're at risk. Get your BMI and waist circumference measured to reveal hidden risks like central obesity that aren't visible.

Interactive Games (Pedaling in Place & "Weight No More" Health Defender): Understand how obesity is linked to serious diseases. Play our immersive virtual games to battle obesity-related health risks and learn about the various conditions it can cause.

"Guess Who Has Obesity?" Exhibition: Listen to personal stories from different patients. Guess who is obese, challenging the assumption that health status can be judged by appearance alone.

Giant Capsule Toy Machine: Discover the real impact of obesity on physical and mental health through educational videos. Try your luck at the capsule toy machine to win prizes like keychains featuring our "Anti-Obesity" slogans.

Maggiemarket Photo Spots: Capture the moment with a complimentary four-frame photo at our themed booth. Limited quantities available, first-come, first-served.

The Anti-Obesity Health Base is all set and invites everyone to join us. It's time to truly understand obesity, recognize your personal risks, and take proactive steps to tackle obesity for your health!