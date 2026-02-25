Corporate

e& reports record revenue of AED 72.9 billion, up 23%

February 25, 2026 | 11:31

The Emirates telecommunications group posted its strongest annual financial performance in fiscal 2025, driven by subscriber growth and digital services expansion.

ABU DHABI, UAE, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- e& has delivered record financial performance in 2025, reporting consolidated revenues of AED 72.9 billion, an increase of 23.1 per cent year-over-year (YoY).

e& delivers record revenue and net profit in FY 2025 growing consolidated revenue 23% to AED 72.9 billion

Consolidated net profits grew to AED 14.4 billion, growing 33.6 per cent, driven by progress across its business verticals. Consolidated EBITDA rose by 21.1 per cent YoY, reaching AED 32.0 billion.

e& UAE continued its solid performance, with its subscriber base surpassing 16.3 million, representing an increase of 8.4 per cent compared to the previous year. The group's total subscriber base grew to 244.7 million, marking a 31.3 per cent growth compared to 2024.

Financial highlights for FY 2025

2025

2024

Per cent change

Revenue

AED 72.9 billion

AED 59.2 billion

23.1 %

Net Profit

AED 14.4 billion

AED 10.8 billion

33.6 %

EBITDA

AED 32.0 billion

AED 26.5 billion

21.1 %

Earnings per Share

AED 1.65

AED 1.24

33.6 %

Consolidated Group Subscribers*

244.7 million*

186.5 million**

31.3 %

UAE Subscribers

16.3 million

15.0 million

8.4 %

* Included Telenor Pakistan figures as reported to PTA

** Adjusted for Maroc Telecom reported number

For FY 2025, the board has proposed a cash dividend of 47 fils per share for the second half (July to December) of 2025, bringing the total annual dividend to 90 fils per share. The board has also announced that the total annual dividend will increase in 2026 to reach 95 fils per share—further highlighting e&'s commitment to delivering added value to its shareholders.

Also today, e& announced that its Group Chief Executive Officer, Hatem Dowidar, has decided to step down from his position as Group CEO after 6 years in the role. The Board of Directors has accepted his resignation, with his last day in service to be 31 March 2026.

Dowidar has led e& since 2020, steering the organisation through a period of significant transformation and international expansion. Under his leadership, e& accelerated its strategic evolution from a regional telecommunications operator into a global technology and group, strengthening its footprint across the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe, and advancing its digital, fintech, enterprise and digital lifestyle verticals. During his tenure, the Group delivered record financial performance and reinforced its position as one of the world's leading technology and telecom brands.

The Board of Directors has appointed Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, who has been serving as Chief Executive Officer of e& UAE since 2021, as successor to assume the roles of both, Group Chief Executive Officer of e& and Chief Executive Officer – UAE, effective 1 April 2026.

H.E. Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Alzaabi, Chairman of e&, said: "e&'s record 2025 results reflect the continued success of our strategy to evolve into a global technology group anchored by strong business pillars and disciplined execution. We are redefining the future of connectivity and enabling new possibilities across enterprise solutions, fintech and digital platforms.

On behalf of the Board, I extend our sincere appreciation to Hatem for his leadership and the significant progress achieved during his tenure. He has played a key role in advancing e&'s transformation and strengthening long-term shareholder value, and we wish him every success in his future endeavours."

Hatem Dowidar said: "It has been an honour to lead e& during a defining chapter in its history. I am proud of what we have accomplished together, transforming our business, expanding internationally, and building new growth engines for the future. The record results achieved in 2025 reflect the strength of our strategy, the resilience of our operating model, and the dedication of our people.

I extend my sincere gratitude to the Chairman, the Board, our leadership team and all our employees for their unwavering commitment and support. I remain confident in e&'s continued success in the years ahead under the leadership of Masood."

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood said:

"I am deeply honoured to take on the role of Group Chief Executive Officer of e& and grateful for the opportunity to lead this ambitious global company,". Masood, who brings more than 25 years of senior leadership experience in communications, investments and technology sectors, also said "I want to thank Eng Hatem Dowidar for his exceptional leadership and partnership and the Chairman and the Board of Directors for their trust and endorsement. I look forward to building on our shared achievements with our talented teams, OpCos, and partners worldwide."

e& remains focused on executing its strategic priorities, embedding advanced technologies including AI across its operations, and delivering sustainable value for its shareholders, customers, partners and the communities it serves.



e&

