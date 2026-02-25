Corporate

Haulla expands waste management platform to 70 North American markets

February 25, 2026 | 11:41
(0) user say
The digital logistics provider scaled its technology across the continent, helping commercial clients reduce disposal costs through optimized routing and pricing.

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waste management platform Haulla is maintaining a steep growth trajectory, positioning its core value proposition around cost-efficiency and digital-first accessibility.

Founded with the ambition to rectify excessive and imbalanced pricing in the waste sector, Haulla's primary goal is to ensure that customers pay only for the services they truly require. To achieve this, the platform utilizes a sophisticated, data-driven matching system. By analyzing a customer's geographic location, business vertical, waste volume, and specific service needs, Haulla connects them with optimized local haulers and offers a rationalized pricing structure. This allows businesses to bypass the industry's notoriously high surcharges and select services tailored to their actual needs.

Solving Structural Inefficiencies with Tech

Haulla is particularly focused on resolving 'Missed Pick-up' issues, a frequent headache in the commercial waste market. Using its proprietary fill-level sensor CFX and their cloud based platform CCN. Haulla monitors dumpster capacity in real-time.

Rather than relying on arbitrary schedules, the system sends collection alerts only when containers reach a pre-set threshold. This significantly increases operational efficiency by eliminating unnecessary hauls for containers that aren't yet full. Furthermore, it proactively prevents safety risks associated with overfilling and provides a fully integrated digital audit trail of all collection data.

Dominating the North American Market

Providing price competitiveness with a tech-driven operating model, Haulla has established itself as a premier success story in the digital waste management space. Haulla now operates in nearly every U.S. state, recently expanding over 70 major markets across the country. With an upcoming expansion into Vancouver, Canada, Haulla is now accelerating its footprint across the entire North American continent.

"We are positioning ourselves as a digital platform that manages the entire lifecycle of commercial waste through sensor technology and data," said a representative from Haulla. "Our goal is to lead market change by eliminating structural inefficiencies—such as the missed pick-up problem, excessive surcharging, and opaque contracts—that have plagued this industry for too long."

Learn more at : https://www.haulla.com/

By PR Newswire

HAULLA

TagTag:
Haulla waste management platform

