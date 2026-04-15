Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Mexican pharmacy chain Farmacias Similares opens in Tokyo

April 15, 2026 | 13:47
(0) user say
The discount drugstore operator entered the Japanese market launching its first location featuring the Dr. Simi mascot brand.

TOKYO, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dressed as a samurai and with his trademark energetic attitude, Dr. Simi—the face of Farmacias Similares— greets curious visitors stopping by the company's pop-up store in central Shibuya, in the heart of Tokyo. Through this, Grupo Por un País Mejor (GPUPM) aims to introduce the popular Mexican character to the Japanese public and open the door to expansion across Asia.

"It's impressive to see people's reactions," Víctor González Herrera, president of Farmacias Similares and executive president of GPUPM, told EFE after learning that more than 600 people had already visited the store.

The pop-up shop, which will remain open for one month in front of the iconic Shibuya 109 department store, spans three floors featuring interactive experiences, where visitors can also purchase merchandise such as Dr. Simi plush toys and backpacks.

"The samurai Simi is a huge hit," González Herrera said, adding that the opening will also help the group understand what resonates most with Japanese audiences and seek potential partners in the market.

"Japan is going to love Dr. Simi"

One of the reasons GPUPM chose Japan as its gateway to Asia is that, much like in Mexico, there is a strong cultural affinity for characters known as "yuru-kyara"—mascots often used by brands, stores, and even local governments.

"These characters are part of Japanese culture, so I'm sure that people in Japan are going to love Dr. Simi," Carina, a flight attendant, whose Instagram account "Carina y Simi" has more than 13,000 followers, told EFE.

Carina, who travels around the world for work, posts photos of her Dr. Simi plush toys visiting countries such as Poland, Russia, and Zimbabwe. Although she does not recall the exact number, she estimates she has taken the character to more than 30 countries.

In this regard, González Herrera said that beyond its viral appeal and popularity as a mascot, what makes Dr. Simi a success is precisely how he connects with people. The executive also noted that all the plush toys are made in a factory that employs people with disabilities.

Grupo Por un País Mejor (GPUPM) is a coalition of institutions and commercial enterprises dedicated to building a fairer nation for everyone They currently comprise four social enterprises and four commercial enterprises, including Farmacias Similares.

By PR Newswire

Farmacias Similares

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Mexican pharmacy Mexican pharmacy chain Farmacias Similares

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Nexon Asia Pacific joins Microsoft security association

Nexon Asia Pacific joins Microsoft security association

Aramco Stadium Company names executive leadership

Aramco Stadium Company names executive leadership

Origin Agritech launches redesigned corporate website

Origin Agritech launches redesigned corporate website

STAK regains Nasdaq minimum price compliance

STAK regains Nasdaq minimum price compliance

Waters launches extended-range detector for large molecule analysis

Waters launches extended-range detector for large molecule analysis

Allianz Partners sponsors five Paralympic athletes globally

Allianz Partners sponsors five Paralympic athletes globally

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

SIM Global Education releases first-month university guide

SIM Global Education releases first-month university guide

Hong Kong residential market remains resilient amid tensions

Hong Kong residential market remains resilient amid tensions

Hongkong Land and Gammon introduce low-carbon concrete

Hongkong Land and Gammon introduce low-carbon concrete

New field guide documents 422 Hong Kong reef fish species

New field guide documents 422 Hong Kong reef fish species

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020