Aramco Stadium Company names executive leadership

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aramco Stadium Company, a subsidiary of Aramco, today announced its official launch and the appointment of its inaugural Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer. The appointments mark a key milestone in activating the company and delivering one of the Kingdom's most important sports and entertainment development projects, aligning with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and contributing to its hosting of the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

Fahad Al Dhubaib has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aramco Stadium Company, and Mohammed Al Thomairi has been appointed Vice Chairman of the Board. Abdulrahman Alqudaib, Bader Alreziza, Nader Ashoor, Jefferson Slack, and James Bisgrove have also been appointed as Board members. In addition, Matthew Kittle has been named CEO. The board members and executive leadership possess extensive experience and skills in global sports and entertainment development, the management of major facilities and events, and commercial development and financial sustainability.

Located in Al-Khobar, Aramco Stadium is set to open this year with a capacity of 47,000 seats, and it will serve as the home ground for Al-Qadsiah Football Club. The stadium is part of an integrated complex spanning 800,000 square meters designed to welcome local residents and visitors from around the world throughout the year. The stadium is also intended to host international competitions, including the AFC Asian Cup 2027 and the FIFA World Cup 2034, as well as other entertainment events, further strengthening its role in the evolving sports and entertainment landscape of the Kingdom.

Aramco Stadium Company Contact Information

https://www.aramcostadium.com/en