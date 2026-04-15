Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Allianz Partners sponsors five Paralympic athletes globally

April 15, 2026 | 13:55
(0) user say
The insurance services company formed multi-year endorsement agreements with para-athletes representing different sports and countries.

PARIS and MUNICH, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allianz Partners is proud to announce a multi-year partnership with five Para athletes from four different countries:

  • Bailey Moody, a wheelchair basketball player from the USA. She won one Silver medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games and one Bronze medal in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.
  • Jaydin Blackwell, a Para track & field athlete from the USA. He won two Gold medals at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games and was selected 2025 USA Track & Field Men´s Para athlete of the Year.
  • Jamieson Leeson, a wheelchair boccia player from Australia. She won one Silver medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.
  • Josia Topf, a para swimmer from Germany. He won one Gold, one Silver and one Bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games and was selected Para athlete of the year 2025 in Germany.
  • Ksénia Chasteau, a wheelchair tennis player from France and ranked #7 in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Singles World Ranking.

These remarkable individuals were chosen following a global employee voting process in 2025, which engaged Allianz Partners employees worldwide in selecting athletes who embody resilience, determination, and excellence.

Tomas Kunzmann, Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Partners, states: "At Allianz Partners, we believe in the power of sports to unite and inspire. We are proud to support these five exceptional Para athletes as their authenticity, resilience and excellence in execution mirror our culture and ambitions. Together, we believe in the strength of community and our aim is to support the athletes' journeys while fostering meaningful connections between our employees, partners, customers, and the athletes themselves."

Jean-Marc Pailhol, Connecting with Champions program sponsor, adds: "We are committed to providing the athletes with comprehensive support from the Allianz Partners community, which includes its employees and Board Members. Our ambition is that this program raises awareness for our athletes and creates a unique connection between the Allianz family and these inspiring champions. We look forward to seeing them succeed at the LA28 Games."

Chris McHugh, Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Partners Australia, says:
"Para athletes embody focus, discipline, and resilience - qualities that deeply resonate with us at Allianz Partners Australia. These traits reflect the way our teams strive to support customers during critical moments, often when things don't go as planned. It's this shared commitment to perseverance and excellence that makes us proud to be part of this campaign."

This collaboration builds on Allianz's long-standing partnership with the Paralympic Movement, which celebrates its 20th year anniversary in 2026. This initial engagement led to a strategic relationship, evolving to Allianz becoming Worldwide Olympic & Paralympic Partner in 2021, which will continue through 2032. As the Official Insurer of the LA28 Paralympic Games, Allianz is dedicated to empowering athletes and fans worldwide, transcending social and cultural barriers through the unifying power of sports.

Stay tuned for more updates on the "Connecting with Champions" program and the incredible journeys of these five Para athletes via the Allianz Partners Social Media channels.

For more information, please visit: http://www.allianz-partners.com

By PR Newswire

Allianz Partners

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Allianz Partners Paralympic

Related Contents

Jackie Chan to carry torch ahead of Paralympic opening ceremony

Jackie Chan to carry torch ahead of Paralympic opening ceremony

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Nexon Asia Pacific joins Microsoft security association

Nexon Asia Pacific joins Microsoft security association

Aramco Stadium Company names executive leadership

Aramco Stadium Company names executive leadership

Origin Agritech launches redesigned corporate website

Origin Agritech launches redesigned corporate website

STAK regains Nasdaq minimum price compliance

STAK regains Nasdaq minimum price compliance

Waters launches extended-range detector for large molecule analysis

Waters launches extended-range detector for large molecule analysis

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

SIM Global Education releases first-month university guide

SIM Global Education releases first-month university guide

Hong Kong residential market remains resilient amid tensions

Hong Kong residential market remains resilient amid tensions

Hongkong Land and Gammon introduce low-carbon concrete

Hongkong Land and Gammon introduce low-carbon concrete

New field guide documents 422 Hong Kong reef fish species

New field guide documents 422 Hong Kong reef fish species

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020