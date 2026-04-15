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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Origin Agritech launches redesigned corporate website

April 15, 2026 | 14:15
(0) user say
The Chinese seed company unveiled updated digital presence improving information access for stakeholders and shareholders.

BEIJING, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SEED) (the "Company" or "Origin"), a leading Chinese agricultural technology company, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned corporate website, now live at https://originagritech.com. The redesigned site reflects the Company's continued evolution as an innovator in seed technology. It is purpose-built to engage Origin Agritech's global audience of partners, customers, investors, and other stakeholders.

The new website introduces a modern, mobile-responsive design with streamlined navigation, faster load times, and a refreshed visual identity that reinforces Origin Agritech's brand as a pioneer in GMO phytase corn, proprietary hybrid seed varieties, and next-generation crop trait development. Content has been fully reorganized around the Company's three core stakeholder audiences: commercial partners, agricultural customers, and the global investment community, making it easier for each group to access the information most relevant to them quickly.

Key features of the new originagritech.com include:

  • Expanded Company and Technology sections highlighting Origin Agritech's R&D capabilities, biotechnology pipeline, and product portfolio, including its industry-leading work in transgenic traits and hybrid seed breeding.
  • A dedicated Investor Relations center offering centralized access to SEC filings, press releases, financial reports, earnings materials, stock information, and corporate governance documentation, enabling shareholders and analysts to track the Company's progress.
  • Enhanced Newsroom and Media Resources, providing real-time updates on corporate developments, product announcements, and industry initiatives.
  • Partner and customer resources designed to support distributors, growers, and strategic collaborators with product information and direct engagement channels.
  • Improved accessibility and SEO architecture, ensuring the site performs strongly across devices, search engines, and international markets — reflecting Origin Agritech's global footprint.

"Our new website is an important step in how we communicate our story to the world," said Weibin Yan, Chief Executive Officer of Origin Agritech. "As we continue to advance our biotechnology platform and expand our commercial reach, it is essential that our digital presence reflects the quality, innovation, and transparency that define Origin Agritech. The new website gives our partners, customers, and investors a clearer, more engaging window into who we are, what we do, and where we are headed."

The website redesign is part of a broader corporate communications initiative aimed at strengthening Origin Agritech's engagement with the global capital markets and the international agricultural community. The Company invites stakeholders to visit https://originagritech.com to explore the new website.

By PR Newswire

Origin Agritech Limited

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Origin Agritech corporate website

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