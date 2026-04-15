Fortune names Asia editorial directors and brand studio head

SINGAPORE, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune Asia today announced the appointment of Andrew Staples and Lee Williamson as Editorial Directors, and Yuko Tsukada as Head of Fortune Brand Studio, Asia Pacific. In these roles they will help accelerate Fortune's growth across Asia by expanding its CEO membership communities and live journalism events across the region, including the Fortune Global 500 and Fortune Southeast Asia 500 communities.

Staples, Williamson, and Tsukada will report to Khoon-Fong Ang, Fortune CEO, Asia. Staples and Williamson will lead Fortune Asia's editorial and live‑media strategy by hosting live journalism events, driving multimedia coverage, and cultivating communities of CEOs and senior business leaders across Asia. Tsukada will oversee the regional branded content strategy and creative direction for Fortune Brand Studio, partnering with organizations across Asia to develop thought‑leadership storytelling for Fortune's global business audience. Staples and Tsukada will be based in Singapore, while Williamson will be based in Hong Kong.

"Fortune's reach among global business leaders and decision‑makers is best in class, and I'm excited to be joining the team in Asia to help drive strategic growth," said Staples, who previously led the Economist Intelligence Unit's briefing and advisory service for senior executives. "I'm especially looking forward to expanding the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 community as we shape conversations around the most pressing issues facing business leaders in this dynamic region, and to sharing those insights worldwide."

Williamson, who has led thought‑leadership content and events across Asia for multiple media brands including the South China Morning Post, said he was "thrilled to join Fortune at such an exciting stage in its growth trajectory in Asia." He added: "I look forward to supporting Fortune Asia's strategic ambitions through overseeing conference programming, growing its C‑suite communities, and building new editorial products and initiatives that deliver insight and deepen Fortune's engagement with the region's transformational business leaders."

As Head of Fortune Brand Studio, Asia Pacific, Tsukada will oversee the development of branded editorial and video content, bringing together strategic narrative and cinematic storytelling to help companies share ideas, innovation, and leadership perspectives on the Fortune platform. "Companies across Asia are doing extraordinary things, yet many of those stories remain under‑told globally," she said. "One of the most exciting parts of this role is discovering those ideas and working with organizations to bring them to Fortune's global audience."

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