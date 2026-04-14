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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Marelli lenders plan to appoint Laurent Favre as CEO

April 14, 2026 | 10:49
(0) user say
The automotive supplier's creditor group disclosed intentions to install Favre as chief executive during restructuring proceedings.

GREENWICH, Conn., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ad Hoc Group of lenders to Marelli, a global mobility technology supplier to the automotive industry, today announced that they intend to appoint Laurent Favre as the company's future Chief Executive Officer. Favre will work closely with the Ad Hoc Group to support Marelli's ongoing restructuring and strategic planning, and plans to take over in due course from Interim CEO Frederick A. "Fritz" Henderson. Marelli appointed Henderson today as part of the transition from CEO David Slump.

Favre most recently served as CEO of OPmobility, a leading Tier 1 automotive supplier, where he led a complex global transformation, delivering profitable growth and strong cash generation. He brings more than 20 years of automotive industry experience, with a strong track record of operational improvement, financial performance, and deep OEM partnerships.

Marelli today also announced the appointments of Roberto Fioroni as Chief Financial Officer and Helen Redfern as Chief Human Resources Officer, both effective May 1, 2026. Fioroni, who joins from Dowlais Plc, where he served as CFO, will succeed Alanna Abrahamson. Ms. Redfern also joins from Dowlais Plc, where she served as Chief People Officer.

A spokesperson for the Ad Hoc Group said: "We are excited to announce our plan to appoint Laurent Favre as Marelli's future CEO following Fritz Henderson's tenure to ensure a seamless leadership transition. Laurent is a highly regarded industry leader with the operational and strategic expertise required to guide Marelli for long-term success.

"We are also delighted by the appointments of Roberto Fioroni as CFO and Helen Redfern as CHRO," continued the spokesperson for the Ad Hoc Group. "Together, this leadership team brings the right combination of financial discipline, operational rigor and people leadership to support Marelli's transformation and future growth."

Favre said: "Marelli is distinguished by its strong technology, global footprint and long-standing customer relationships. I look forward to working closely with the OEMs and the full Marelli team to refine the company's strategic roadmap and support a successful emergence from Chapter 11. I am also very pleased Marelli will welcome Roberto Fioroni and Helen Redfern, whose experience will be critical in strengthening the organization."

The Ad Hoc Group expressed its appreciation for the contributions of current CEO David Slump, who has led Marelli over the past four years through a period of significant transformation and will remain an Executive Board Member through the company's emergence from its Chapter 11 restructuring process.

"We thank David Slump for his leadership, discipline and commitment during a challenging and important period for Marelli," the Ad Hoc Group spokesperson added. "His efforts have helped position the company for a successful transition to its next chapter."

The group of senior lenders to Marelli encompass Deutsche Bank, Strategic Value Partners, MBK Partners, Fortress Investment Group and Polus Capital Management.

By PR Newswire

Ad Hoc Group of Marelli Lenders

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TagTag:
Laurent Favre Marelli

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