Manhattan taps Sibal to steer APAC surge

August 21, 2025 | 19:00
(0) user say
As supply chains tangle from Sydney to Seoul, the newly minted chief inherits a 30 % growth mandate—onboarding starts in airport lounges.

SYDNEY, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) has promoted Raghav Sibal to Vice President, APAC, a newly expanded role that reflects the company's commitment to supporting rising demand across the region. The move follows a standout year of growth, with cloud subscription revenue in APAC rising 49% year-on-year in 2024 and services revenue up 21%, reflecting the region's growing appetite for cloud-first, AI-enabled supply chain solutions.

"Over the past 14 years, Raghav has played a pivotal role in establishing Manhattan Associates' strong foundation and continued growth in Australia and New Zealand. With the APAC region undergoing rapid transformation and expansion, the time is right to elevate his role," said Eric Clark, President and CEO at Manhattan Associates. "He brings the operational expertise, customer-first mindset and regional insight needed to accelerate our vision for unified supply chain commerce across Asia-Pacific."

With more than two decades at Manhattan Associates, Sibal brings deep operational experience to the position, having worked across both the US and Australian markets, leading some of the company's most complex global implementation programs. Since taking on leadership of the Australia and New Zealand business in 2011, he has overseen significant growth, built a high-performing local team, and helped position Manhattan as a trusted technology partner for leading retailers, distributors and logistics providers across the region.

"APAC is an incredibly diverse region, with each market presenting unique challenges and opportunities," commented Sibal. "As supply chains continue to evolve and digital transformation accelerates, I'm excited to work closely with our teams, partners and customers across the region to help them unlock new levels of efficiency, resilience and customer experience."

Manhattan Associates' APAC operations service emerging opportunities in China, Southeast Asia, and India, as well as more established markets in Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

For more information about Manhattan Associates, visit www.manh.com.au. Receive up-to-date product, customer and partner news directly from Manhattan Associates on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

For more information, please visit www.manh.com

By PR Newswire

Manhattan Associates

Tag:
Manhattan Sibal

