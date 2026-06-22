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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

LG Display OLED gets world's first Perfect Color certification

June 22, 2026 | 11:32
(0) user say
LG Display's entire large-sized OLED panel lineup became the world's first to receive "Perfect Color/Brightness" certification from an independent testing authority.

SEOUL, South Korea, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, announced today that its entire lineup of large-sized OLED panels, including for monitors and TVs, has become the first in the world to receive "Perfect Color/Brightness Accuracy up to 500 lux" certification from global testing and certification organization Intertek. This certification confirms that a display can accurately reproduce both color and brightness regardless of viewing conditions or content.

The certification is particularly meaningful as it quantitatively validates how accurately a display reproduces color and brightness. Previously, display quality had largely been assessed based on specifications such as color gamut or peak luminance, which have limitations in objectively verifying how closely a display reproduces real-world colors.

To address this, Intertek conducted comprehensive testing on OLED and LCD displays using a range of test patterns to measure variations in color and brightness, thereby objectively evaluating overall picture quality accuracy.

The test results revealed that LG Display's OLED panels — featuring self-emissive pixels — simultaneously recorded 100% color accuracy, 100% brightness accuracy, and color crosstalk-free performance. Therefore, they deliver the creator's intended color and brightness accurately, whatever the viewing environment or type of content. 100% color accuracy means consistent color reproduction regardless of test pattern size; 100% brightness accuracy refers to uniform brightness regardless of test pattern size; color crosstalk-free performance means no color interference between adjacent pixels, enabling precise color expression.

In contrast, LCD displays — which rely on backlight units larger than individual pixels — showed limitations when displaying high dynamic range (HDR) content such as starry night skies or fireworks, where brightness in highlighted areas can be diminished. In some premium LCD TVs using RGB LED backlights, color distortion was observed depending on the background colors.

These differences in picture quality accuracy stem from fundamental differences in light emission methods.

LCD-based displays control light by zones through a backlight, leading to light leakage into adjacent areas. This structural limitation means that even premium LCD panels exhibit color crosstalk and reduced accuracy in brightness and color reproduction.

LG Display's OLED panels operate using pixel dimming technology, with millions of individual pixels emitting light independently. This self-emissive structure fundamentally eliminates light leakage and interference, enabling precise reproduction of both bright and dark elements, regardless of content size or scene conditions, and delivering a superior viewing experience.

Through this certification, LG Display aims to take the lead in global picture quality competition by quantifying the value of real-world viewing experiences perceived by consumers.

"LG Display's OLED has now been objectively proven to deliver the most accurate color and brightness even in everyday viewing environments," said Hyeon-woo Lee, Head of the Large Display Business Unit at LG Display. "We will continue to strengthen our market leadership by more clearly communicating the differentiated value of premium picture quality that only OLED can deliver to customers worldwide."

For more news and information about LG Display, please visit www.lgdisplay.com

By PR Newswire

LG Display

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TagTag:
LG Display OLED Display Certification LG Display Technology Largesized OLED Panels

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