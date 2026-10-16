Lenovo and HKC monitors achieve TÜV Rheinland gaming certification

SHANGHAI, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the official launch of the TÜV Rheinland Native Gaming Performance Standard at the 23rd China Digital Entertainment Expo & Conference (ChinaJoy) in July 2026, the certification framework is now being adopted across the gaming display industry. Recently, multiple gaming monitors from Lenovo's Legion series and ANTGAMER earned TÜV Rheinland Native Gaming Performance Certification, making them among the first products certified under the new standard. ANTGAMER is an esports brand under HKC which was established in Shenzhen in 2001.

Higher refresh rates and shorter advertised response times do not necessarily translate into clearer, more stable gaming visuals. When such specifications depend on overclocking, undisclosed reductions in display quality or compromises in stability, the actual experience may fall short of product claims. TÜV Rheinland's framework addresses this challenge by evaluating both the accuracy of performance claims and the quality of the gaming experience.

The Native Gaming Performance evaluation system was developed to provide consumers with a transparent and measurable benchmark for assessing gaming displays. The standard clearly defines three refresh-rate operating modes, namely native, overclocked, and dual-mode, while establishing a "same mode, full-system testing" principle. Refresh-rate overclocking is excluded from certification, ensuring performance claims are assessed under consistent and realistic operating conditions.

Designed around the core requirements of gamers, the certification framework evaluates products across three key dimensions: motion performance, image quality, and visual comfort. Fourteen indicators are assessed under these dimensions. Different weighting factors are applied according to competitive, immersive, and all-around gaming scenarios; the weighted results are then summed to produce the final Gaming Performance Index (GPI), which is converted into a three- to five-star rating. The methodology also incorporates human-factor studies, including dynamic visual acuity assessments, eye-tracking analysis, and first-person shooter gaming tests. These convert subjective gaming experiences into quantifiable data and deliver a more comprehensive measurement of perceived motion clarity.

Advancing the Gaming Display Industry Toward Real-World Performance

Jay Yang, Global Senior Vice President of Electrical at TÜV Rheinland, stated: "The Native Gaming Performance Standard was introduced to help consumers identify products that genuinely deliver high-level gaming experiences. The successful certification of multiple Lenovo Legion and ANTGAMER monitors demonstrates both manufacturers' continued commitment to display innovation and the practical applicability of the standard across the industry."

He added that the certification framework combines a unified definition of native performance, full-system testing methodologies, human-factor validation, and scenario-based star ratings. This encourages the gaming display industry to move beyond specification-driven competition toward performance evaluated through real-world testing. The program also supports consumers in making informed purchasing decisions while ensuring certification integrity through ongoing standards updates and production-sample surveillance.

Sixteen Lenovo Legion Monitors Receive 3-Star to 5-Star Ratings

As Lenovo's flagship gaming monitor lineup, the Legion series is designed to deliver high refresh rates, low latency, and premium image quality. In this certification project, 16 Legion monitors received TÜV Rheinland Native Gaming Performance ratings ranging from three to five stars, reflecting Lenovo's comprehensive product portfolio from entry-level to flagship offerings.

5-Star Certified Models (4): Legion 27Q-10 OLED, Legion Pro 27Q-10, Legion Pro 27UD-10, Legion Pro 32UD-10

4-Star Certified Models (7): Legion 34W-2c, Legion 32Q-2C, Legion 27U-10, Legion 27U-20, Legion 27QD-10, Legion 27Q-20, Legion 27Q-2c

3-Star Certified Models (5): Legion 27Q-10, Legion 27-2c, Legion 27-1r, Legion 25-10, Legion 24-1r

George Toh, Vice President and General Manager, Visuals Business, Lenovo's Intelligent Devices Group, said: "The TÜV Rheinland Native Gaming Performance Certification awarded to 16 Legion monitors is strong recognition of our continued investment in gaming display technologies and our commitment to prioritizing real-world user experiences. Certification across the full range of ratings, from three to five stars, demonstrates the ability of our product portfolio to meet the diverse needs of gamers at every level. We look forward to further strengthening our collaboration with TÜV Rheinland to deliver clearer, smoother, and more comfortable visual experiences for gamers worldwide."

Four ANTGAMER Monitors Earn 5-Star Certification

Following comprehensive testing and evaluation by TÜV Rheinland, four gaming monitors from HKC's ANTGAMER brand, namely ANT25ASF, ANT255TQ, ANT275TQ, and ANT272TUE, met the requirements of the Native Gaming Performance Standard and received the highest 5-Star Certification.

Covering FHD, QHD, and UHD resolutions, the certified models are designed to address the performance requirements of professional esports players, dedicated gaming enthusiasts, and premium entertainment users seeking high-performance gaming displays.

Peng Xinchun, General Manager of Brand Operations at ANTGAMER, commented: "Receiving TÜV Rheinland's 5-Star Native Gaming Performance Certification validates our ability to deliver clear, smooth, and precise visual experiences in real gaming scenarios. Going forward, HKC will continue working closely with TÜV Rheinland to provide consumers with superior display technologies and enhanced visual experiences."