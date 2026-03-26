Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

KM Pharmaceutical expands global beauty manufacturing portfolio

March 26, 2026 | 14:29
(0) user say
The South Korean listed company broadened its contract manufacturing capabilities for international skincare and oral care brands with functional products.

SEOUL, South Korea, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KM Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ: 225430), a leading K-beauty manufacturer specializing in skincare, oral care, and private label OEM/ODM production, is strengthening its global position by expanding into high-value functional product categories across haircare, skincare, and oral care.

Expansion into High-Value Functional Product Categories

KM Pharmaceutical is strategically expanding its product portfolio to focus on functional and OTC-driven categories with strong global demand.

In haircare, the company is developing products targeting:

  • Hair loss symptom relief (functional scalp care)
  • Scalp inflammation soothing
  • Scalp barrier strengthening

In skincare, the company is strengthening its functional cosmetic lineup with:

  • Brightening (whitening) solutions
  • Anti-wrinkle and firming products
  • Skin barrier repair and strengthening
  • Anti-inflammatory and soothing formulations for sensitive skin

In oral care, KM Pharmaceutical is expanding its OTC-focused portfolio with:

  • Teeth whitening solutions
  • Gum disease prevention products
  • Gingivitis and periodontitis prevention formulations

These categories reflect the company's strategic direction toward high-efficacy, clinically positioned products that align with global consumer demand for functional and results-driven personal care.

Dual-Facility Manufacturing Platform Supporting Skincare and OTC Production

KM Pharmaceutical operates two specialized production facilities in Korea:

  • An OTC manufacturing facility focused on oral care products, including toothpaste and functional personal care
  • A cosmetics manufacturing facility dedicated to skincare and beauty product development

This infrastructure enables the company to deliver both cosmetic and OTC products under one integrated system, supporting global partners seeking scalable and compliant manufacturing solutions.

Rapid Expansion in Skincare OEM/ODM with International Contracts

Skincare continues to be a key growth driver for KM Pharmaceutical's global business.

The company recently secured:

  • A KRW 1 billion annual skincare supply agreement with General Brands
  • A new skincare manufacturing partnership with Thailand-based ADMI
  • Ongoing collaborations with multiple domestic and international partners

Proven Global Manufacturing Experience with Leading Brands

KM Pharmaceutical has established strong credibility through partnerships with globally recognized brands.

The company has:

  • Produced oral care products under an exclusive long-term license for Pororo the Little Penguin
  • Manufactured and distributed products in Korea for TheraBreath
  • Previously manufactured toothpaste for Close-Up under Unilever
  • Currently producing toothpaste for Weleda

Fully Integrated K-Beauty Manufacturing Platform

KM Pharmaceutical operates a vertically integrated system covering:

  • R&D and formulation
  • OEM/ODM manufacturing
  • Packaging and mass production
  • Global export and supply

This end-to-end capability enables faster time-to-market, consistent quality, and scalable production for international partners.

25 Years of Experience with Public Market Transparency

Founded in 2001, KM Pharmaceutical has over 25 years of manufacturing experience.

Since its KOSDAQ listing in 2018, the company has maintained audited financial transparency and governance aligned with public market standards.

Internal Brand Success Demonstrating Product Competitiveness

KM Pharmaceutical continues to validate its R&D capabilities through its proprietary brands.

Zerocipe, the company's flagship brand, achieved the No.1 ranking in the shampoo category at Olive Young, recording peak daily sales exceeding KRW 100 million.

The company has also expanded internationally through a distribution partnership with Cosway, targeting Southeast Asian markets.

Balanced Growth Strategy: Recurring Revenue + Brand Upside

KM Pharmaceutical is executing a dual-track strategy:

  • B2B Growth: Expanding OEM/ODM partnerships
  • B2C Expansion: Scaling proprietary brands through global channels

Positioned as a Scalable Global Functional Beauty & OTC Platform

Brian Baik, CEO of KM Pharmaceutical stated:

"KM Pharmaceutical is evolving beyond a traditional OEM/ODM manufacturer into a functional beauty and OTC platform. By combining clinically proven functional products across haircare, skincare, and oral care with scalable manufacturing, we aim to become a global partner for high-performance personal care brands."

By PR Newswire

KM Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
KM Pharmaceutical Beauty Manufacturer Korea KBeauty Skincare Products

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Electrolux holds annual general meeting

Electrolux holds annual general meeting

Saramonic launches Air SE compact wireless microphone

Saramonic launches Air SE compact wireless microphone

Axtria named Frost & Sullivan pharma solutions company of year

Axtria named Frost & Sullivan pharma solutions company of year

Clarity signs copper-64 supply agreement with Theragenics

Clarity signs copper-64 supply agreement with Theragenics

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Ananda launches platform positioning Thailand for global relocations

Ananda launches platform positioning Thailand for global relocations

Trend Micro rebrands enterprise business as TrendAI

Trend Micro rebrands enterprise business as TrendAI

Approaching.ai recruits scientists for AI inference growth

Approaching.ai recruits scientists for AI inference growth

TrendAI launches security for OpenClaw AI framework

TrendAI launches security for OpenClaw AI framework

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020