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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

GIBO launches Digital Canvas generative film creation tool

March 26, 2026 | 11:30
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The technology company introduced artificial intelligence-powered production software enabling automated short-form video generation workflows.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIBO Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIBO), a global technology company focused on AI-driven content infrastructure, today announced the launch of the "Digital Canvas" within its GIBO Watch framework—a next-generation generative pipeline designed to empower creators with high-fidelity, real-time content creation tools.

The Digital Canvas represents a comprehensive revamp of the foundational creative layer of GIBO Watch, introducing a unified environment where creators can transform ideas into fully formatted visual content through advanced text-to-image and text-to-video generation capabilities. This release marks a key milestone in GIBO's vision to industrialize content creation by providing intuitive yet powerful tools that bridge creativity and production.

Introducing the Raw Creation Layer of GIBO Watch

The Digital Canvas is designed to serve as the entry point of the content creation lifecycle, enabling creators to rapidly move from concept to visual output with minimal friction. By combining high-quality generative models with real-time editing capabilities, the system allows creators to visualize, refine, and finalize content within a single environment.

With support for both social media formats and cinematic aspect ratios, the Digital Canvas ensures that generated content is optimized for distribution across diverse platforms—from short-form vertical video to widescreen storytelling.

High-Fidelity Generative Pipeline for Modern Storytelling

At the core of the Digital Canvas is GIBO's Generative Pipeline Engine, which enables seamless transformation of text prompts into structured visual outputs. The pipeline is designed to support multi-stage generation workflows, allowing creators to iteratively refine scenes, styles, and compositions in real time.

The system's text-to-image and text-to-video engines deliver high-resolution outputs with improved visual consistency and narrative alignment, enabling creators to produce production-ready assets without traditional filming constraints.

Integrated Creative Toolset for End-to-End Workflow

The Digital Canvas introduces a comprehensive suite of tools that form the backbone of GIBO Watch's creative layer:

  • WYSIWYG Editor (What You See Is What You Get)
    Enables real-time editing and visualization, allowing creators to directly manipulate generated content and see immediate results.
  • Asset Library
    A centralized repository for managing generated assets, including scenes, characters, backgrounds, and reusable media components.
  • Generative Pipeline Engine
    Orchestrates the transformation of prompts into visual outputs, supporting iterative refinement and multi-version generation.
  • Formatting Engine
    Automatically adapts content into multiple aspect ratios and formats, ensuring compatibility with social platforms and cinematic standards.

Together, these components eliminate the need for fragmented tools and workflows, enabling creators to operate within a single, intelligent production environment.

Advancing Toward a Unified Creative Infrastructure

The launch of the Digital Canvas reinforces GIBO's strategy to build a comprehensive AI-enabled infrastructure for the short film industry, where content creation, production, and distribution are seamlessly integrated.

As part of the broader GIBO Watch ecosystem, the Digital Canvas connects upstream creative processes with downstream modules such as real-time rendering, multi-model editing, analytics, and monetization—forming a complete, end-to-end content pipeline.

Shaping the Future of Generative Content Creation

With the introduction of the Digital Canvas, GIBO continues to push the boundaries of AIGC technology, transforming content creation into a more accessible, scalable, and intelligent process.

The Company believes that the future of digital storytelling will be defined by systems that combine creative freedom with computational efficiency, enabling creators to produce high-quality content at scale while adapting to rapidly evolving audience demands.

For more information and the latest updates, please visit:
https://www.globalibo.com/

By PR Newswire

GIBO Holdings Ltd.

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TagTag:
GIBO Digital Canvas

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