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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Axtria named Frost & Sullivan pharma solutions company of year

March 26, 2026 | 14:38
(0) user say
The life sciences analytics firm received the research organization's global award recognizing commercial excellence serving pharmaceutical clients.

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axtria Inc., a global leader in AI-first data analytics solutions for the life sciences industry, has earned Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Company of the Year Recognition in the pharma commercial solutions industry, the market research firm's highest honor.

The award follows recognition as the leader in Frost & Sullivan's inaugural Pharmaceutical Commercialization Solutions and Services Industry Radar Report in December 2024, further cementing Axtria's position at the forefront of life sciences commercialization.

Frost & Sullivan evaluated nominees across a rigorous dual-dimension framework of Visionary Innovation & Performance and Customer Impact, with criteria including leadership focus, best practices implementation, financial performance, and brand equity.

"Axtria enables real-time, insight-driven decision-making that helps biopharma companies strengthen launch strategies, remain agile, and improve profitability. Its data ecosystem integrates seamlessly with client systems and delivers predictive analytics that enhance patient and healthcare professional engagement," said Aarti Chitale, Industry Principal, Frost & Sullivan.

Built for the Future of Pharma Commercialization

The global pharma commercial solutions and services industry is projected to surpass $200 billion by 2030, growing at 7–8% CAGR, driven by the rapid shift to precision medicine, omnichannel engagement, and AI-powered commercialization.

Axtria anticipated this shift years ago and built an integrated ecosystem designed for it. The product suite embeds machine learning, generative AI, and agentic AI to deliver autonomous, real-time decision-making across commercial operations, and within a data governance framework built to meet changing global privacy and compliance requirements. The commercial outcomes are concrete:

  • Up to 40% lower data infrastructure costs
  • 60% faster sales alignment workflows
  • 35–40% cost savings on AI implementation
  • 15% increase in prescriptions from targeted HCPs
  • Marketing analysis timelines shortened from months to weeks

"Every platform we build, every solution we deliver is designed with one goal in mind: helping our clients launch smarter, engage better, and grow faster. This recognition from Frost & Sullivan validates that our approach is working," said Jassi Chadha, President and CEO, Axtria.

Proof Is in the Performance

When a leading biopharma company launched a treatment for schizophrenia and bipolar depression during the pandemic, Axtria unified fragmented datasets, automated omnichannel execution, and deployed AI-driven pre-call briefing tools for field teams. The outcome, all within eleven months:

  • 21% total prescription growth
  • 20–25% increase in HCP engagement
  • 50–60% field adoption

Reflecting its value-driven model, Frost & Sullivan noted: "Axtria prioritizes proof of impact rather than aggressive discounting, even when larger competitors reduce prices," said Marcos Ainchil, BPR Analyst, Frost & Sullivan.

Momentum That Signals What's Next

Axtria strengthened its leadership in agentic AI by launching an end-to-end agentic evolution of its sales planning and operations platform SalesIQ—accelerating intelligent decision-making at scale. . In September 2025, the company announced a $240 million investment and share buy-back program with Kedaara Capital, marking one of the industry's largest employee-centric liquidity events and reinforcing Axtria's strong financial foundation and long-term commitment to its people.

With over two decades of commercialization expertise, teams in the US, Europe, Canada, Japan, and India, and a relentless focus on measurable outcomes, Axtria is defining what intelligent commercialization looks like for the next generation of pharma and biotech organizations.

For more information, please visit www.axtria.com.

By PR Newswire

Axtria, Inc.

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