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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Kia outlines EV expansion at 2026 investor day

April 10, 2026 | 10:27
(0) user say
The South Korean automaker presented strategic plans for electrified vehicle portfolio growth and manufacturing capabilities to shareholders.

SEOUL, South Korea, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Corporation (Kia) today shared its mid-to-long-term business strategies and financial targets at its 2026 CEO Investor Day held in Seoul, Korea.

This year's event focused on reviewing the five-year progress of Kia's 'Total Transformation' initiative, following the company's brand relaunch in 2021. Kia also outlined its mid- to long-term growth roadmap across all business sectors.

"Building on the achievements of innovation across all areas over the past five years —including brand, EVs, PBVs, and ESG — EVs, HEVs, autonomous driving, and robotics will serve as key drivers for Kia's fastest growth to date. Even amid the evolving global environment, Kia will proactively respond to changing market conditions through differentiated strategies." – Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia Corporation.

2030 Mid- to Long-Term Business Strategy

Kia aims to pursue a strategy to accelerate exponential growth, targeting global sales of 4.13 million units by 2030 with a 4.5 percent market share. This compares with a sales goal of 3.35 million units with a 3.8 percent market share in 2026.

Kia places customers at the centre of its business strategy and, over the mid- to long-term, the company intends to expand its mobility ecosystem with a strategic focus on PBVs, autonomous driving, and robotics, connecting people and infrastructure to drive enhanced value creation for both customers and wider society.

Overview of Key Announcements at Kia 2026 CEO Investor Day

Category

Content

2030
Mid- to
Long-
Term Business Strategy

Global Sales Targets
  • 2026 annual sales target: 3.35 million units; 3.8% market share
  • 2030 annual sales target: 4.13 million units; 4.5% market share

ICE & HEV
  • Launch 9 ICE models by 2030
  • Expand HEV lineup to 13 models by 2030
  • HEV sales target: 2026, 690,000 units → 2030, 1.1 million units (2030, 1.15 million xHEV units, including HEV/EREV/PHEVs)
  • Launch Body on Frame pickup truck with HEV, EREV variants by 2030

EV

Sales Target
  • 2030 annual sales target: 1 million units; 3.8% market share

Enhancing EV Product
Competitiveness
  • Establish lineup of 14 models
    • 2 passenger vehicles
    • 9 SUVs
    • 3 PBV models
  • Introduce next‑generation EV platform
  • Expansion of mass‑market EV lineup starting with EV2 in 2026

Improving EV Accessibility
  • Expand charging infrastructure with global charging partners
  • Strengthen charging networks in Korea (including Hyundai Motor Group's E-pit network), the U.S., and Europe

Strengthening
EV Supply Chain
  • Operate EV production hubs (EVO Plants in Korea)
  • Optimize regional production – Europe (EV2, EV4) and the U.S. (EV6, EV9)

PBV
  • 2030 annual sales target: 232,000 units (PV5, PV7, PV9)
  • Sequential launches of PV5 (2025), PV7 (2027), PV9 (2029)
  • Utilize Hwaseong EVO Plant as dedicated PBV production hub

Regional
Ex-growth

U.S.
  • 2030 annual sales target: 1.02 million units; 6.2% market share
  • HEV lineup expansion (4 → 8 models) & strengthen SUV volume models

Europe
  • 2030 annual sales target: 746,000 units; 4.8% market share
  • Introduce Kia's first SDV B-segment hatchback (B-HB) EV
  • Increase EV sales mix (2025 23% → 2030 66%)

Emerging
Markets
  • 2030 annual sales target: 1.48 million units; 6.6% market share
  • India targets 2030 annual sales of 410,000 units (market share 7.6%)

Future
Strategy

Autonomous Driving
  • Establish data-driven cycle of continuous improvement through NVIDIA partnership and strengthening in-house technology
  • Strategy ① Preemptive sensor and system‑level standardization through global partnerships to enable data scalability
  • Strategy ② Advancement of in‑house end‑to‑end (E2E) autonomous driving model capabilities based on 'Data Flywheel'
  • Complete development of Kia's first SDV model by the end of 2027, followed by introduction of Level 2++ autonomous driving technology in early 2029

Robotics
  • Develop last‑mile delivery solutions integrating robots with Kia PBVs (PV7, PV9)
  • Deploys Atlas at HMGMA starting in 2028 and Kia AutoLand Georgia in 2029

2026 Business Plan &
Mid- to Long-Term Financial Targets
  • 2030 (KRW): Revenue 170 trn, OP 17 trn, OP Margin 10%
  • 5 Year Investment (2026~2030): KRW 49 trn
    (Future business Investment KRW 21 trn)
  • 2028 TSR target of over 35%, with continued enhancement of shareholder returns

For more information, visit the Kia Global Newsroom.

By PR Newswire

Kia Corporation

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Kia Kia Corporation EV expansion

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