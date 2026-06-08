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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Indonesian firms face 18.9% delivery cost surge as APAC supply chains pivot to AI

June 08, 2026 | 10:34
(0) user say
Indonesian retail and logistics sectors are aggressively restructuring supply chains following a report revealing an 18.9% surge in delivery costs and a strong consumer preference for predictability over speed across Asia-Pacific.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesian retail and logistics sectors are aggressively restructuring supply chains following a major report revealing an 18.9% surge in delivery costs and a two-to-one consumer preference for predictability over speed. Released at Bangkok's Last Mile Leaders Asia Summit, FarEye's APAC Report 2026 highlights Indonesia's massive footprint in regional logistics transformation, standing as the single largest market surveyed at 22% of the study.

The findings signal a critical turning point for local businesses managing complex distribution networks across the world's largest archipelagic market. To combat compressed margins and rising transportation costs, regional enterprises are rapidly shifting operational strategies. The report found that 48% of surveyed organizations plan to mitigate costs by increasing their reliance on outsourced delivery providers. Furthermore, traditional logistical workflows are giving way to automated networks, with 98.3% of respondents now placing full trust in AI-enabled decision-making for routing and fleet management.

"Getting good data is more important than jumping straight to AI. If your data is not clean, AI will not help you. Operational compliance comes first, and that is the stage most of us are still at," said Abdul Aziz, General Manager Supply Chain Strategy & Excellence, Matahari (Hypermart), during a summit panel.

With Indonesia representing the core demographic of the study, local heavyweights including Matahari (Hypermart), PT Charoen Pokphand Indonesia, and Enesis spearheaded discussions on supply chain resilience. The summit also hosted the EDGE Impact Awards to honor regional pioneers driving this operational excellence. Winners included FAST Logistics and Hawk Logistics for Emerging Disruptor of the Year; Pos Malaysia and Universal Robina Corporation for Logistics Transformation Pioneer; AC Logistics as Cost Optimisation Champion; JB Hi-Fi Group for AI-Powered Delivery Transformation Leader of the Year; and Abenson and QuadX for Last Mile Network Excellence.

"The next frontier is not speed, it is reliability, intelligence, and cost clarity. Operators who crack convergence first will define the category," noted FarEye CEO and Co-Founder Kushal Nahata.

Connect with Last Mile Leaders (https://lastmileleaders.com/) and explore FarEye (https://fareye.com/) to master your delivery operations.

By PR Newswire

FarEye

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TagTag:
Indonesian Indonesian firms Indonesian retail logistics sectors

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