Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

IBM advances to Stage C in DARPA quantum computer program

October 09, 2026 | 16:32
(0) user say
Technology company IBM qualified for the third evaluation phase of DARPA's Quantum Benchmarking Initiative to test hardware architectures for fault-tolerant quantum computing.

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, N.Y., Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced it has been selected for Stage C, the third phase of the Quantum Benchmarking Initiative (QBI) led by DARPA, the United States Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. This phase will advance IBM through DARPA's verification process, in which independent experts extensively test and measure quantum hardware, technology, systems engineering, and architectures to determine if a company can build a fault-tolerant quantum computer.

"Advancing to the third stage of DARPA's Quantum Benchmarking Initiative validates the strength of IBM's path to building a fault-tolerant quantum computer," said Jay Gambetta, Director of IBM Research and IBM Fellow. "IBM expects to deliver the first fault-tolerant system in 2029, and we plan to scale the value of quantum computing well beyond that timeline. We look forward to working with DARPA's team of experts as they advance their review of approaches to fault-tolerant quantum computing into the testing phase."

As an independent research and development arm of the U.S. Department of Defense, DARPA launched the QBI in 2024 to determine whether an industrially useful fault-tolerant quantum computer can be built by 2033. The program defines such a system as one whose computational value will exceed its cost. IBM has successfully progressed through the QBI's assessment process, including the first two stages that analyzed comprehensive R&D plans and risk mitigation approaches.

IBM has built the strongest quantum foundation in the industry, anchored by the largest fleet of quantum computers across the globe and Qiskit, the world's most popular quantum software. IBM's quantum computers are already being used today as scientific tools by a network of more than 340 organizations across financial services, healthcare, materials science, academia, and government as they build industrial applications and pursue algorithms to unlock the full potential of fault-tolerant quantum computing.

Last year, IBM laid out its plans to deliver the world's first fault-tolerant quantum computer, IBM Quantum Starling. Starling will combine advances in error correction, processor design, systems engineering, and more. Since then, IBM's progression has remained on course, including the demonstration of core hardware components for fault tolerance and breakthroughs in efficient error correction decoding.

Advancing to Stage C

Each successful QBI performer has progressed through three stages of the program thus far:

  • Stage A required organizations to submit an initial technical concept of a cost-effective, fault-tolerant quantum computer that has a plausible path to realization in the near term. Several Stage A performers were announced in April 2025.
  • Stage B called for a comprehensive research and development plan from each company detailing how to realize such a quantum computer, as well as the risks associated with this plan and mitigation approaches.
  • Announced today, those selected for Stage C will move beyond conceptual plans and progress to evaluation by DARPA's QBI independent verification and validation (IV&V) team as they test the companies' hardware.

Alongside its participation in QBI, IBM continues to collaborate with partners across industry, government, and academia to accelerate the timeline toward fault-tolerant quantum computing.

For more information about the Quantum Benchmarking Initiative, visit the DARPA website.

For more information, visit https://research.ibm.com.

By PR Newswire

IBM

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
IBM quantum computer program faulttolerant quantum computing

Related Contents

IBM study highlights expanding chief financial officer leadership in AI

IBM study highlights expanding chief financial officer leadership in AI

Tech Data expands IBM technology distribution across Asia Pacific region

Tech Data expands IBM technology distribution across Asia Pacific region

IBM partners with OpenAI to accelerate enterprise artificial intelligence deployment

IBM partners with OpenAI to accelerate enterprise artificial intelligence deployment

IBM and UChicago demonstrate quantum advantage with 70 qubits

IBM and UChicago demonstrate quantum advantage with 70 qubits

IBM launches Power Autonomous Operations AI agent

IBM launches Power Autonomous Operations AI agent

IBM unveils world's first sub-1 nanometre chip using nanostack 3D architecture

IBM unveils world's first sub-1 nanometre chip using nanostack 3D architecture

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

IBM advances to Stage C in DARPA quantum computer program

IBM advances to Stage C in DARPA quantum computer program

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners enters Italian biomethane market via Via Verde

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners enters Italian biomethane market via Via Verde

InfraRed Capital Partners acquires New Zealand port operator C3

InfraRed Capital Partners acquires New Zealand port operator C3

Air Liquide constructs air separation unit in New South Wales

Air Liquide constructs air separation unit in New South Wales

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020