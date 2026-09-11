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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Transcenta partners with WuXi Biologics to commercialise bioprocessing technology

September 11, 2026 | 14:50
(0) user say
Transcenta Therapeutics partnered with WuXi Biologics under a strategic agreement to accelerate the commercialisation and deployment of its proprietary HiCB continuous bioprocessing manufacturing technologies.

PRINCETON, N.J. and SUZHOU, China, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transcenta Therapeutics (HKEX: 06628), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with fully integrated capabilities in discovery, R&D and process development of antibody-based therapeutics, today announced that it and its subsidiary, HJB, have entered into a technology licensing and strategic collaboration agreement with WuXi Biologics. Under the agreement, Transcenta will grant WuXi Biologics and its affiliates a non-exclusive license to certain technologies relating to Transcenta's Highly Intensified Continuous Bioprocessing ("HiCB") platform and ExcelPro cell culture media. Transcenta will receive an upfront payment of RMB 10 million and will be eligible for milestone payments upon the achievement of specified conditions. Through this collaboration, WuXi Biologics will become Transcenta's strategic partner for CMC development and supporting molecules across Transcenta's development pipeline.

HiCB platform integrates intensified continuous perfusion upstream processing with hybrid continuous downstream purification, enabling a step-change in productivity, achieving significant increase in productivity compared with conventional fed-batch processes, while maintaining superior product quality through shorter residence time and optimized culture conditions. HiCB can significantly reduce cost of goods, lower capital investment, and enable agile and just-in-time production. It also provides a solution for improving recovering yield and product quality for complex biologics.

This collaboration is part of Transcenta's continued efforts to advance partnerships for its HiCB technology platform and broaden its application to address CMC challenges for complex biologic molecules. It also offers a flexible approach to rapidly expand production capacity. Transcenta plans to further unlock the commercial value of the HiCB platform through external licensing and industry partnerships.

For more information, please visit www.transcenta.com

By PR Newswire

Transcenta Therapeutics

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TagTag:
Transcenta WuXi Biologics Commercialisation technology deployment

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