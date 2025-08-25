Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Harbour BioMed taps Li to steer late-stage trials

August 25, 2025 | 13:00
(0) user say
With antibodies in Phase III, the new CMO inherits a billion-dollar pipeline—timelines tighten.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SHANGHAI, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed (the "Company"; HKEX: 02142), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunology and oncology, today announced the appointment of Yajie Li as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Ms. Li will be based in Shanghai and report directly to Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Harbour BioMed.

In this role, Ms. Li will lead clinical development, regulatory strategy, and medical affairs for the company's clinical-stage programs. She will also play a key role in evaluating early-stage assets based on unmet medical needs, clinical value, and scientific differentiation.

Ms. Li brings over a decade of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, with leadership roles in clinical development and regulatory affairs at multinational corporations and CROs including Merck, Johnson & Johnson and Parexel, as well as at Chinese biopharma companies such as GenSci, XuanZhu Biopharm, and Innovent. Prior to her industry career, she served for nine years as a Senior Medical Officer at the National Medical Products Administration of China (NMPA)/Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE), where she contributed to regulatory assessments across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Harbour BioMed, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Yajie Li to our executive team. Her deep expertise in clinical development and regulatory science will further strengthen our capabilities as we advance our pipeline and grow into a therapeutically focused biopharma company. We look forward to her leadership in delivering transformative medicines to patients around the world."

Yajie Li, Chief Medical Officer of Harbour BioMed, added: "It is a great honor to join Harbour BioMed as Chief Medical Officer at this pivotal stage of its growth. The company's cutting-edge antibody technology platform and global R&D strategy is well positioned to deliver innovative therapies in areas of high unmet need. I look forward to working with the team to accelerate clinical development, enhance regulatory alignment, and bring meaningful treatments to patients worldwide."

Ms. Li holds a master's degree in Rheumatology and Immunology from Peking Union Medical College.

For more information, please visit www.harbourbiomed.com.

By PR Newswire

Harbour BioMed

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Harbour BioMed Ms. Li

Related Contents

Harbour BioMed to Share Promising Phase II Results at ESMO 2025

Harbour BioMed to Share Promising Phase II Results at ESMO 2025

Harbour BioMed Issues Positive Profit Alert for Interim Results 2025

Harbour BioMed Issues Positive Profit Alert for Interim Results 2025

Harbour BioMed and Otsuka collaborate on BCMAxCD3 immunotherapy

Harbour BioMed and Otsuka collaborate on BCMAxCD3 immunotherapy

Harbour BioMed Appoints Michael D. Patten as Chief Strategy Officer

Harbour BioMed Appoints Michael D. Patten as Chief Strategy Officer

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020