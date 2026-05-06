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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Guidepoint launches MCP on Claude for AI research workflows

May 06, 2026 | 10:54
(0) user say
Guidepoint announced the launch of its MCP platform on Claude, integrating trusted expert insights directly into AI-powered research workflows, aiming to enhance the accuracy and depth of analysis.

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidepoint, a global pioneer in access to expert insight, today announced the launch of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server with Anthropic's Claude. Research teams can now incorporate trusted knowledge from Guidepoint's library of 100,000+ expert interview transcripts directly into their AI-enabled research workflows, with every insight attributed and linked to its source in Guidepoint360.

Guidepoint MCP is powered by its proprietary library of expert insights which is built by Guidepoint's team of 300+ content specialists and 100% compliance reviewed to institutional standards. The continuously expanding dataset supports both deep company-level diligence and broad thematic research across industries and geographies. With 5,000+ new transcripts added every month, it represents a uniquely powerful foundation for AI-enabled research that only gets stronger over time.

"Our clients depend on Guidepoint for expert insights they can trust," said Albert Sebag, Founder & CEO of Guidepoint. "Guidepoint MCP lets them combine our rigorously sourced expert library with Claude's advanced reasoning and agentic capabilities. The result is a research workflow that is faster, more comprehensive, and more powerful than anything available before."

What that means in practice cuts across client segments. A healthcare investor preparing for an earnings call can surface expert physician perspectives on a drug class in minutes, with every source cited and auditable. A private equity analyst conducting diligence on a company with limited public information can draw on Guidepoint's proprietary interviews to build conviction faster than any traditional research process allows. A consulting team scoping a new market can canvass operators, former executives, and channel partners across geographies in a single search, surfacing on-the-ground realities that traditional desk research alone misses.

Key benefits of Guidepoint MCP include:

  • Seamless AI incorporation. Enabling new research workflows that combine proprietary expert knowledge with the full power of AI.
  • Full source attribution. Every answer traces back to the source transcript in Guidepoint360, with a complete audit trail.
  • Compliance by design. All content is compliance-reviewed and configurable to client-specific controls, including off-limits lists and topic restrictions.
  • Compounding dataset. A foundation that only gets stronger over time with 100,000+ transcripts available now and 5,000+ added every month.

Today's launch on Claude marks only the beginning of Guidepoint's availability on other platforms. Additional connections are planned in partnership with other leading platforms to ensure clients have access to trusted expert insights across their research process.

Guidepoint MCP is available now on Claude. For more information or to request access, email sales@guidepoint.com.

By PR Newswire

Guidepoint

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Guidepoint MCP on Claude

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