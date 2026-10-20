Global Sources launches pre owned mobile device pavilion in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Oct. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phase II of the October 2026 Global Sources Hong Kong Shows opened today at AsiaWorld-Expo, running from October 18 to 21. The four-day event focuses on four core tracks — mobile electronics, smart home security and appliances, lifestyle electronics, and sports and outdoor — bringing together more than 2,100 quality Asian suppliers across more than 4,000 booths, showcasing approximately 160,000 new products including mobile devices, smart wearables, AR/VR, smart home, energy storage and charging, personal health care, pet products, and sports and outdoor equipment.

John Kao, Vice President of Hong Kong Shows & Overseas Shows at Global Sources, said: "Hong Kong possesses a regulatory framework aligned with international standards, efficient intellectual property protection, and proximity to the Greater Bay Area's manufacturing heartland — enabling it to meet buyers' dual demands for compliance and efficiency. Buyers no longer need to travel to multiple locations: right here in Hong Kong, they can assess Asian manufacturing supply, complete compliance reviews, and place orders — all in a single visit. The trust established between buyers and sellers on site is often difficult to achieve through months of email exchanges. We aim to continuously strengthen Hong Kong's role as an international trade hub, enabling genuinely capable suppliers and serious buyers to connect efficiently on this platform."

Asia's First B2B Phone Trade Focus Pavilion Officially Debuts

Hong Kong has long been an important transit hub for the global second-hand phone trade. According to IDC data, global used smartphone shipments reached 225.7 million units in 2024 and are projected to maintain a compound annual growth rate of 4.9% through 2029. While the market continues to expand, compliant distribution capability remains the key threshold for entering this space.

For the first time, the show has partnered with the Hong Kong International Communications Electronic Chamber (HKICEC) to unveil the "HKICEC Global Mobile Exchange Pavilion," Asia's first dedicated B2B pavilion for Pre-Owned Mobile Devices. The pavilion brings together nearly 60 leading companies from Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong SAR, India, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, the United Kingdom, and beyond — including Zhuan Zhuan, ATRenew, US Mobile Phones Inc., Belong Inc., and ecoATM LLC — exhibits and services span new mobile devices, professionally tested and data-sanitized refurbished smart devices compliant with EU WEEE standards, intelligent testing technologies, recycling solutions, and compliant export services. The pavilion offers buyers from Europe, North America, and Southeast Asia a trusted and comprehensive sourcing platform, creating a green trade corridor that connects Chinese Mainland's manufacturing strengths, Hong Kong SAR's international platform, and global markets.

Tencent AI Makes Show Debut; AI Mass Production Enters the Delivery Phase

The product selection logic for AI products has undergone a marked shift in the second half of the year. The focus has moved entirely from "What new AI products are available?" to deployment capability and delivery efficiency — no longer chasing feature gimmicks alone, buyers place greater emphasis on whether products can effectively address real needs and ship reliably on schedule. Suppliers' overall fulfillment capability has surpassed mere product highlights to become the primary assessment criterion in sourcing decisions. The Phase II "AI+ Theme Zone" features over 1,200 booths spanning seven segments: AI terminal devices, AI wearables, AI glasses, AI toys, AI pet products, AI personal health devices, and AI-integrated products, showcasing suppliers' proven ability to move from concept to mass production. The zone also extends to lifestyle electronics including wearable electronics, smart pet products, personal care and beauty tech, sports, outdoor and fitness tech, gifts, and smart living, covering a wide range of real-world application scenarios.

Tencent joins forces with its ecosystem partners to exhibit under the theme "AI-Empowered Business Growth," showcasing Tencent's AI office assistant WorkBuddy alongside enterprise-grade AI solutions from ecosystem partners, including the AI-powered business growth tool Buda.im and Busabase. Running concurrently with the fair, the "AI Agent Summit" brings together over 100 industry, investment and technology leaders to explore how AI Agents are moving beyond demos into real-world deployment and revenue generation, with in-depth discussions on commercialisation pathways, industry standardisation and emerging opportunities across the AI Agent ecosystem. In addition, the show has partnered with the Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers' Association (TEEMA) to launch a Taiwan AI Supply Chain Theme Pavilion, showcasing the region's established industrial cluster strengths in AI modules, components, and contract manufacturing.

Vietnamese Manufacturing and Mobile Accessories Take Center Stage; Diverse Sourcing Zones Debut

Phase II features a dedicated "Vietnam Sourcing Fair" zone, bringing together approximately 50 Vietnamese manufacturers with mature export capabilities, covering three product categories: fashion products and apparel, home and kitchenware, and gifts and packaging. For buyers seeking to diversify sourcing risks, the zone enables them to simultaneously access China's main supply chain and Vietnam's emerging production capacity at the same show, and negotiate directly face-to-face with Vietnamese factories.

With new-generation flagship smartphones from major brands hitting the market, demand for compatible mobile accessories is ramping up. The show floor features over 2,000 mobile-accessory booths showcasing new offerings including phone cases, charging gear, stands, and data cables, providing global buyers with an extensive range of options. The event also hosts the "Global Buyer's Top Picks" creative phone-case contest to identify case designs with strong market potential.

The concurrent Hong Kong Security Tech Show, supported by the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products (CCCME), showcases products and solutions spanning security surveillance, smart access control, and cybersecurity.

Best of Innovation Awards Recognize Outstanding Products; Global New Product Launches Converge in Hong Kong

The Phase II Best of Innovation Awards focus on products across mobile electronics, smart home, security and appliances, lifestyle electronics, and sports and outdoor categories, with judging criteria emphasizing practicality, cost-effectiveness, technological maturity, and market relevance — identifying innovative products with genuine commercial deployment potential. Phase II also introduces a dedicated "AI Innovation Award" to recognize exhibits with outstanding applications of AI technology. The awards program continues its partnership with the internationally renowned European Product Design Award (EPDA)™ to present the "Best Product Design Award," honoring products that combine innovative thinking with exceptional design. The show also serves as the preferred launch platform for multiple exhibitors' annual new products, featuring heavyweight global and Asia premieres that further consolidate Hong Kong's position as the world's premier stage for consumer electronics product debuts.