Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SPONTAN® Phase II data meets FDA Pre-IND requirements

May 05, 2026 | 10:45
(0) user say
Interim Phase II data for SPONTAN® demonstrate rapid onset and a favourable pharmacokinetic profile, addressing FDA Pre-IND requirements across adult and elderly populations.

SYDNEY, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LTR Pharma Limited (ASX:LTP) ("LTR Pharma" or "the Company")reports interim Phase II pharmacokinetic (PK) and safety data for SPONTAN®, demonstrating a rapid time to peak concentration (median Tmax 10 minutes) and a consistent safety profile, with no serious or severe treatment-emergent adverse events observed. The data support the Company's planned FDA 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway, subject to completion of final statistical analysis.

These results indicate a pharmacokinetic profile distinct from oral PDE5 inhibitors, consistent with rapid-onset, on-demand use.

The interim results indicate that the Study has characterised the key pharmacokinetic parameters requested by the FDA, including rapid absorption, repeat-dose behaviour, and consistency across adult and geriatric populations, subject to final statistical analysis.

The treatment phase of the Study has been completed, and a preliminary analysis of the data has been undertaken. The analysis demonstrates a rapid-onset pharmacokinetic profile and favourable safety in both adult and geriatric populations. The Study was designed in accordance with FDA Pre-IND guidance and supports LTR Pharma's planned 505(b)(2) development pathway.

Statistical analysis of the dataset is ongoing. Full results, including final pharmacokinetic, safety, and dose-proportionality analyses, are expected to be released in Q3 CY2026.

Key Metrics: Interim Phase II Pharmacokinetic Data

Metric

SPONTAN® 2.5 mg Nasal Spray

SPONTAN® 5 mg Nasal Spray

vardenafil 20 mg Oral Tablet

Trial population (n)

27 (incl. 14 ≥65 years)

27 (incl. 14 ≥65 years)

27 (incl. 14 ≥65 years)

Cmax (ng/mL), Trial population

5.8 ± 4.9

8.9 ± 6.8

19.8 ± 8.7

Cmax (ng/mL), Geriatric (≥65)

5.3 ± 5.0

7.3 ± 5.5

16.6 ± 7.8

Tmax (minutes), median (range), Trial population

10 (5–60)

10 (10–15)

60 (30–180)

Tmax (minutes), median (range), Geriatric (≥65)

15 (10–60)

10 (10–15)

60 (30–180)

Accumulation Ratio (AUC₀–24 D10/AUC₀–24 D14)

n.a.

1.0 ± 0.9

n.a.

Serious Adverse Events

0

0

0

Grade 3 or 4 Treatment-Emergent Adverse Events

0

0

0

Treatment-related discontinuations

0

0

0

The data are interim and based on 27 subjects. Final statistical analysis remains ongoing. Cmax values expressed as mean ± standard deviation. n.a. = not applicable. Observed lower Cmax relative to oral vardenafil is consistent with the lower dose, while maintaining rapid systemic exposure.

Study Findings

The treatment phase of the SPONTAN Phase II clinical study has been completed, and a preliminary analysis of the data has been undertaken. The primary objectives of the Study, as agreed with the FDA, were to characterise single- and multiple-dose pharmacokinetics of intranasally delivered vardenafil (SPONTAN), to evaluate the effect of intranasal delivery on drug accumulation following repeat dosing, and to assess pharmacokinetic differences between adult and geriatric populations.

Onset of action. SPONTAN (5 mg vardenafil) demonstrated a median Tmax of 10 minutes, compared with a median Tmax of 60 minutes for the 20 mg vardenafil oral tablet. The Tmax range for SPONTAN (5 mg) was 10–15 minutes, compared with 30–180 minutes for the oral tablet.

Geriatric profile. Pharmacokinetic profiles in subjects ≥65 years were comparable to those in the adult cohort, with no apparent differences observed in the dataset, and the median Tmax of 10 minutes for SPONTAN (5 mg) was maintained across both age groups. These findings address a key FDA requirement and may support use across age groups.

Drug accumulation. Intranasal administration of SPONTAN (5 mg) over five consecutive days did not result in drug accumulation, with an accumulation ratio of 1.0 ± 0.9, consistent with the multiple-dose study objectives agreed with the FDA.

Safety and tolerability. Preliminary safety analysis did not identify any new or unexpected treatment-emergent adverse events. Across all three dose groups, no serious adverse events, no Grade 3 or 4 treatment-emergent adverse events, and no treatment-related discontinuations were observed in the interim dataset.

Clinical and Commercial Relevance

Oral PDE5 inhibitors require advance planning, with onset times ranging from approximately 30 minutes to over 2 hours. Dropout rates exceeding 50% have been reported in the published literature, with lack of spontaneity a consistently cited reason for discontinuation.[1]

The data indicate a rapid-onset profile relative to oral PDE5 inhibitors, which may be relevant for patient adherence given reported discontinuation rates associated with delayed onset. Consistent pharmacokinetics in the geriatric cohort may be relevant across age groups, subject to final analysis and regulatory review.

Regulatory Pathway

The Phase II PK Study was specifically designed in accordance with FDA Pre-IND guidance and is a key requirement in LTR Pharma's FDA 505(b)(2) development pathway. The data are expected to inform LTR Pharma's planned regulatory strategy, including the proposed 505(b)(2) submission in the United States, subject to completion of final analysis and regulatory feedback.

Data Status and Limitations

The data reported in this announcement are based on 27 subjects who completed the dosing phase of the Phase II PK Study and reflect a preliminary analysis. Final statistical analysis, including dose proportionality, full pharmacokinetic modelling, and the complete safety dataset, remains ongoing. The final dataset and statistical conclusions may differ from the interim observations reported. Full study results are expected to be released in Q3 CY2026.

Study Design

Figure 1: SPONTAN Phase II study design. Randomised, three-way crossover (Part 1) followed by multiple-dose evaluation (Part 2).

SPONTAN Phase II study design. Randomised, three-way crossover (Part 1) followed by multiple-dose evaluation (Part 2).
SPONTAN Phase II study design. Randomised, three-way crossover (Part 1) followed by multiple-dose evaluation (Part 2).

Parameter

Detail

Study reference

SDS089 (SPONTAN)-PK-02

Phase

Phase II

Design

Randomised, open-label, single- and multiple-dose, three-way crossover

Number of subjects

27 healthy adult male subjects enrolled, including 14 subjects aged ≥65 years

Comparator

vardenafil 20 mg oral tablet

SPONTAN doses

2.5 mg and 5 mg vardenafil intranasal

Part 1

Single-dose, three-period, three-way crossover (treatment sequences ABC, BCA, CAB), separated by a 3-day washout

Part 2

Multiple-dose study: 5 daily doses of SPONTAN 5 mg over 5 days

Setting

Confinement to the clinical research unit for a minimum of 15 nights

Primary endpoints

Single- and multiple-dose pharmacokinetics of vardenafil and metabolite M1; dose proportionality

Secondary endpoints

Effect of age (<65 vs ≥65 years) on PK; intranasal local safety and tolerability

Clinical site

Scientia Clinical Research, Sydney

Clinical Research Organisation

Southern Star Research

Bioanalytical

Resolian Bioanalytics

The Study design, including endpoint selection and the inclusion of a robust geriatric cohort, was agreed upon with the FDA during the Pre-IND meeting in 2025.

LTR Pharma Executive Chairman, Lee Rodne, said:

"The interim Phase II data are consistent with our Phase I findings and reinforce SPONTAN's differentiated rapid-onset profile, including in men aged 65 and over, a group that often requires dose adjustment with oral PDE5 therapies. Importantly, no serious adverse events, no severe treatment-emergent events, and no treatment-related discontinuations were observed. This Study was specifically designed in accordance with FDA Pre-IND guidance, and we are now focused on completing the statistical analysis and progressing our 505(b)(2) regulatory strategy in the United States."

Next Steps

LTR Pharma, in collaboration with its Clinical Research Organisation, will complete the final statistical analysis over the coming months, with full Study results expected to be released in Q3 CY2026. The complete dataset will be used to support LTR Pharma's planned FDA 505(b)(2) submission and ongoing regulatory engagement in Australia, the United States, and other key markets.

This announcement has been approved by the Board of Directors.

[1] Carvalheira et al., "Dropout in the Treatment of Erectile Dysfunction with PDE5: A Study on Predictors and a Qualitative Analysis of Reasons for Discontinuation," Journal of Sexual Medicine, May 2012.

By PR Newswire

LTR Pharma Limited

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
SPONTAN Phase II

Related Contents

Syntec Technology launches Phase II of Malaysia plant with RM78 million investment

Syntec Technology launches Phase II of Malaysia plant with RM78 million investment

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Sonilo generates AI music directly from video, no text prompts

Sonilo generates AI music directly from video, no text prompts

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Sonilo generates AI music directly from video, no text prompts

Sonilo generates AI music directly from video, no text prompts

SPONTAN® Phase II data meets FDA Pre-IND requirements

SPONTAN® Phase II data meets FDA Pre-IND requirements

French May Arts Festival 2026 launches Mona Lisa exhibition

French May Arts Festival 2026 launches Mona Lisa exhibition

Edwards' RESILIA tissue shows ten-year durability

Edwards' RESILIA tissue shows ten-year durability

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020