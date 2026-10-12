Global Sources Hong Kong Shows open at AsiaWorld-Expo

HONG KONG, Oct. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phase I of the October 2026 Global Sources Hong Kong Shows opened today at AsiaWorld-Expo, running from October 11 to 14. Under the theme "Connecting Global Innovation, Enabling Sustainable Sourcing," the Consumer Electronics Show and Gaming Show are held concurrently, covering categories including PC peripherals, gaming peripherals, audio-visual equipment, automotive electronics, personal transporters, photography accessories, and batteries & power products, with a combined total of over 4,000 booths bringing together more than 2,100 quality Asian suppliers.

Hong Kong SAR's first Five-Year Plan explicitly calls for consolidating and elevating the city's status as an international trade center and better fulfilling its role as a "super connector" and "super value-adder." The Global Sources Hong Kong Shows serve as a concrete platform for advancing this policy, bringing together professional buyers from markets worldwide and helping Chinese mainland brands negotiate directly and match demand on the show floor — translating expansion plans into actionable procurement partnerships and embodying the "Made in Chinese Mainland + Served via Hong Kong SAR" approach to going global.

John Kao, Vice President of Hong Kong Shows & Overseas Shows at Global Sources, said: "The Hong Kong Five-Year Plan and the 2026 Policy Address released this year have clearly charted the city's development trajectory for the next five years — consolidating and elevating its status as an international trade center, better fulfilling its role as a 'super connector' and 'super value-adder,' and actively supporting Greater Bay Area enterprises in going global. This is more than a policy declaration; it is a repositioning of Hong Kong SAR amid the global supply chain realignment: beyond production capacity competition, what truly determines whether an industry can sustain its presence in international markets is the ability to simultaneously deliver manufacturing capability, compliance capability, and trust. The Global Sources Hong Kong Shows serve as the concrete platform for translating this national strategy into action — enabling Chinese mainland manufacturing to connect with international standards and professional buyers via Hong Kong SAR, forming a sustainable and replicable 'Made in Chinese Mainland + Served via Hong Kong SAR' pathway for going global. This edition of the shows is a timely illustration of this direction: the Asian Games esports boom and the EU's new compliance regulations are counting down in parallel, offering the most tangible demonstration of Hong Kong SAR's role in 'bridging standards and adding value through trust.' Brands need not rely solely on traffic to go global; instead, using Hong Kong SAR as a launchpad, they can complete the international alignment of product competitiveness, regulatory compliance, and delivery capability — all at once."

Esports Boom Bridges Tournament Excitement and Industry Procurement; Gaming-Meets-Everyday Becomes a New Sourcing Frontier

2026 marks Hong Kong SAR's "year of esports blockbusters." In February, the LCK Cup finals made their debut at Kai Tak Arena. Last month, the Hong Kong SAR team competed in the Nagoya Asian Games esports events and brought home two bronze medals. Come November, the BLAST tournament returns to AsiaWorld-Expo. With international top-tier events landing in succession and strong Asian Games results, esports is advancing on all fronts toward industrialization, elite development, and mega-event hosting. Tournaments generate more than audiences and traffic — they directly drive procurement demand for professional-grade gaming hardware, marking esports' formal transition from a spectator phenomenon to an industrial economy. At the same time, hybrid work has become the established norm, and the line between office productivity and gaming performance has largely dissolved. Desktop setups that serve both work and entertainment are increasingly popular, giving rise to the "desk setup economy." As the first major gaming product sourcing exhibition following the Asian Games, the Global Sources Hong Kong Shows are ideally positioned to bridge tournament momentum with hardware procurement demand, helping Hong Kong SAR integrate into the Greater Bay Area's esports supply chain.

The Greater Bay Area is a leading global manufacturing base for PC peripherals, accounting for more than half of the world's keyboard and mouse OEM output and over 70% of global game controller shipments. Hong Kong SAR, leveraging its free-port advantages, serves as the international procurement and cross-border trade gateway connecting GBA manufacturers with overseas buyers — enabling "Made in the GBA" tournament-grade equipment to reach global markets via Hong Kong SAR. The show floor features more than 1,600 PC accessory booths and nearly 500 gaming peripheral booths. A roster of leading GBA-origin brands — including Loctek, CE-LINK, RXGAMER, Brateck, Havit, AULA, MCHOSE, ATK, TITAN, and Huntkey — will showcase products spanning high-refresh-rate monitors, mechanical keyboards, gaming headsets, ergonomic chairs, chassis, controllers, and monitor arms, offering a complete desk setup from office to gaming in a single sourcing visit — without splitting procurement efforts across multiple events. Nearly 1,900 additional booths feature audio-visual equipment, automotive electronics, personal transporters, photography accessories, and batteries & power consumer electronics products.

Compliance-First Sourcing Becomes a Procurement Imperative; Batteries & Power Zone Helps Buyers Prepare for EU Regulations

Another focal point is the tightening export compliance environment. The EU's new Battery Regulation (EU 2023/1542) mandates that, starting February 18, 2027, certain battery products must carry a Digital Product Passport (DPP) disclosing roughly 90 data points, including carbon footprint, recycled content, and full supply chain traceability. DPP requirements for electronics will follow in phases under the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR), putting exporters on a clear and accelerating compliance timeline. For European buyers, this means supplier evaluation now extends well beyond product performance to include data traceability and regulatory readiness at the product selection stage.

The Phase I power supply and charging accessories zone features fast-charging, wireless charging, and energy storage products from suppliers who have already put compliance frameworks in place. Multiple exhibitors have proactively developed products and solutions addressing the EU's new Battery Regulation, carbon footprint requirements, and other international compliance standards. Buyers can assess suppliers' DPP readiness on-site and get a head start on export certification and customs clearance planning — significantly compressing the decision cycle from product selection to compliant order placement.

Best of Innovation Awards and Global Sources Summit Run Concurrently; VR Immersive Experiences Draw Crowds

The show hosts the Best of Innovation Awards ceremony, judged by a panel comprising industry association experts, technology media representatives, standards body authorities, senior buyers, and the Global Sources professional jury. Phase I recognizes 20 award-winning exhibitors, with a focus on the consumer electronics sector. Two curated zones — the Best of Innovation Awards Winners Showcase and the Future Tech Discovery Zone — enable global buyers to compare innovative products and inspect samples side by side. On the experiential side, a VR immersive experience zone presented in partnership with VR Star Space offers interactive titles including Star Racing and Star Cyclone, while gaming peripheral brand MCHOSE hosts a Gaming & eSport Arena with hands-on gameplay. Multiple new product launch events will take place concurrently, with several heavyweight products making their global or Asia debut.

The Global Sources Summit also runs alongside the exhibition, featuring experts and certification body representatives from organizations including VTC, Hong Kong Science Park, Tencent, Airoma AI, and SGS to explore cutting-edge industry topics. Summit content centers on consumer electronics and the esports industry, examining how AI is redefining gaming, hardware design, and supply chain planning; how to build smarter, more trustworthy connected devices; and how to navigate global cost pressures, sustainability requirements, and European compliance standards.