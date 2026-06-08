Fox ESS launches refreshed brand identity and full energy portfolio at SNEC 2026

SHANGHAI, June 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox ESS, a global leader in renewable energy solutions, successfully concluded SNEC 2026 following the official launch of its refreshed brand identity. Across the three-day event, Fox ESS showcased a full-scale product portfolio, including residential and commercial & industrial (C&I) energy storage systems, EV chargers, and heat pumps, while highlighting key technology upgrades and unveiling its latest solutions.

For the first time at SNEC, Fox ESS introduced its dedicated rebrand area, a new on-site experience designed to elevate brand engagement and strengthen community interaction. The brand mascot, "Maimai," was also actively engaging with visitors around the rebrand area, adding a more emotional and community-driven touch to the brand presence.

Revealing the Next-Gen All-in-One Residential Storage System

At the exhibition, Michael Zhu, CEO of Fox ESS, and Jerome Py, Vice President of Product Line Industrial Chips & Discretes at Infineon Technologies, jointly revealed the company's latest all-in-one residential energy storage system, PQ3-Ultra.

Built on advanced device technologies and engineering optimization, PQ3-Ultra is the first to adopt Infineon's SMD full-SiC solutions and Q-DPAK packaged SiC devices. By combining ultra-low parasitic inductance with refined circuit design, the system achieves a 70% reduction in switching losses, delivering high-efficiency performance, including 98.78% PV grid-tied efficiency and 98.47% battery charge/discharge efficiency, supported by industry-leading end-to-end efficiency.

Global Certifications and Industry Recognition

During the event, Fox ESS received multiple recognitions from international industry organizations, reinforcing the company's technological credibility and product compliance:

PQ3-Ultra: VDE 4105:2026 certificates from TÜV Rheinland

commercial hybrid inverter H3 PLUS: CE-RED certification from DEKRA

high-performance battery storage system CQ7: IEC 62619 certificates from TÜV NORD

EUPD Research named Fox ESS Top Brand PV Pakistan

Sunwiz awarded Fox ESS Best Solar Company 2026 and recognized it as No.1 in the UK for energy storage system shipment volume

Product Highlights Across Residential and C&I Scenarios

For residential applications, the P100 all-in-one unit delivers outstanding backup capability with a 200% overload design. It integrates inverter and charging functions into a streamlined, high-performance architecture, ensuring a clean aesthetic design as well as a one-step installation experience.

The H3 PLUS inverter features 8 MPPT channels and 3 independent battery ports, supporting 2× overcapacity operation.

In the commercial and industrial segment, the G-MAX PLUS series stands out with over 8,000 cycles of lifetime performance, enabling long-term, high-load operation with consistent reliability. Equipped with an intelligent BMS and a high-performance PCS system, it delivers precise optimization for key use cases including peak shaving and valley filling, as well as emergency standby power. Fox ESS also hosted an on-site technical briefing to engage with industry peers and share insights behind the product design.

The CQ7 energy storage series supports flexible expansion while meeting mainstream international standards across cell safety, system protection, and BMS functional safety.

During the exhibition, Fox ESS also signed agreements with multiple partners on-site, building new momentum for future cooperation.

Ahead of SNEC opening, Fox ESS successfully held its Phase II factory opening ceremony. The new phase emphasizes intelligent, green, and standardized manufacturing, significantly improving production capacity and delivery efficiency, providing stronger support for the company's accelerated global expansion.

Moving forward, Fox ESS will continue deepening energy storage innovation, leveraging its new brand momentum, expanded product matrix, and smart manufacturing capabilities to support the world's transition to cleaner, greener, low-carbon energy.