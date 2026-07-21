Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Medtrum advances 300U patch pump toward German launch

July 21, 2026 | 15:03
(0) user say
Medtrum advanced its 300U tubeless patch pump toward a German launch, a higher-capacity option that expands the TouchCare Nano System and supports the company's continued growth across Europe.

BERLIN, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtrum, a global diabetes technology company, today announced further progress toward the German launch of its 300-unit (300U) tubeless patch pump, following its presentation at DDG 2026 in Berlin and inclusion in Germany's statutory health insurance medical aids directory.

300U Capacity for Greater Insulin Needs

For people with diabetes who require larger daily insulin doses, reservoir capacity can influence how frequently a patch pump needs to be replaced and how easily therapy fits into daily routines. Medtrum's 300U pump offers 50% greater reservoir capacity than commonly used 200-unit patch pumps while maintaining a discreet, tubeless and body-worn design.

Already available in selected international markets, the 300U pump will further expand Medtrum's tubeless insulin delivery portfolio in Europe. At DDG 2026, the pump was central to Medtrum's exhibition theme, "Medtrum macht mehr möglich" ("Medtrum makes more possible"). The 300U pump has been listed in the directory under its own Hilfsmittelnummer, a dedicated product code enabling access through Germany's statutory reimbursement system.

"Germany is one of Europe's leading diabetes technology markets, with strong clinical adoption, an established reimbursement framework and continued innovation," said Scott Yang, founder and CEO of Medtrum. "The planned introduction of our 300U patch pump reflects our commitment to patient-centered treatment options. By strengthening our direct commercial operations, building partnerships and generating clinical evidence, we aim to support broader patient access and sustainable growth across Europe."

Part of the TouchCare Nano System

The 300U pump is part of Medtrum's flagship TouchCare Nano System, an integrated diabetes management platform combining tubeless patch pump therapy, continuous glucose monitoring, the proprietary APGO® automated insulin delivery (AID) algorithm, mobile app control and remote data sharing.

The system also features Auto Meal Handling, allowing users to announce a meal type rather than complete a full carbohydrate calculation. This can reduce the burden of mealtime calculations and make everyday use of AID more manageable.

Medtrum's Global Presence

Medtrum technologies are available in more than 50 countries and regions. In 2024, the TouchCare AID System received EU MDR Class III certification, strengthening Medtrum's regulatory foundation across Europe and other international markets.

Medtrum will continue engaging with healthcare professionals, clinical partners and industry stakeholders through scientific congresses and clinical collaborations, including the upcoming 62nd EASD Annual Meeting in Milan this fall.

Learn more about the TouchCare Nano System on Medtrum's official website.

By PR Newswire

Medtrum

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Medtrum TouchCare Nano diabetes technology market reservoir capacity tubeless patch pump

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Granicus appoints Jonathan Usher as ANZ managing director

Granicus appoints Jonathan Usher as ANZ managing director

Tencent Cloud partners with Rockstreamer on Bangladesh OTT

Tencent Cloud partners with Rockstreamer on Bangladesh OTT

Ocean West signs eight-year DC lease extension

Ocean West signs eight-year DC lease extension

Fox ESS launches POWER BEAST energy storage system in Australia

Fox ESS launches POWER BEAST energy storage system in Australia

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Granicus appoints Jonathan Usher as ANZ managing director

Granicus appoints Jonathan Usher as ANZ managing director

Tencent Cloud partners with Rockstreamer on Bangladesh OTT

Tencent Cloud partners with Rockstreamer on Bangladesh OTT

Ocean West signs eight-year DC lease extension

Ocean West signs eight-year DC lease extension

Fox ESS launches POWER BEAST energy storage system in Australia

Fox ESS launches POWER BEAST energy storage system in Australia

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020