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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SPTel wins Frost & Sullivan Singapore Company of the Year

July 21, 2026 | 14:52
(0) user say
SPTel received Frost and Sullivan's 2026 Singapore Company of the Year recognition for its leadership in quantum-safe network services, highlighting its commercial deployment of national-scale quantum-safe communications infrastructure.

SAN ANTONIO, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that SPTel has received the 2026 Singapore Company of the Year Recognition in the quantum-safe network service provider industry for its outstanding achievements in innovation, strategic execution, and customer impact. The recognition highlights SPTel's leadership in advancing quantum-safe communications, strengthening Singapore's digital resilience, and delivering customer-centric cybersecurity solutions for regulated and mission-critical industries.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. SPTel excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with evolving cybersecurity requirements while delivering scalable, commercial-grade quantum-safe network services. "SPTel has demonstrated strong progress over the past year in translating quantum-safe innovation into tangible commercial success. Through the successful rollout of production-grade deployments with government agencies and regulated enterprises in Singapore, the company is not only validating the real-world viability of quantum-safe networks but also establishing itself as a trusted partner for mission-critical cybersecurity. The ability to move from concept to commercial adoption clearly differentiates SPTel in Singapore's evolving quantum-secure communications landscape," said Kenny Yeo, Director – ICT at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on post-quantum cybersecurity, national digital resilience, and ecosystem collaboration, SPTel has demonstrated its ability to lead in a rapidly evolving security landscape. As an Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA)-appointed operator of the National Quantum-Safe Network Plus (NQSN+), the company is establishing Singapore's quantum-secure communications backbone while enabling organizations to prepare for future cryptographic threats.

Innovation remains central to SPTel's approach. Its portfolio of quantum-safe network services integrates quantum key distribution (QKD), post-quantum cryptography (PQC), managed connectivity, encryption, key management, and continuous monitoring into a unified service framework. This enables organizations to adopt quantum-safe communications with greater operational simplicity, scalability, and security assurance.

"We are deeply honoured by this recognition. It reinforces SPTel's leadership and contributions to shaping the future of secure digital infrastructure. As the threat of quantum computers is fast becoming a reality, the time to act is now. Our mission is to help enterprises turn quantum-safe strategies from theoretical concepts into practical, operational capabilities. Through our accomplishments in real-world deployments with leading institutions of Singapore, we are proving that a quantum-resilient future is not only achievable—it is already within reach," said Ernest Lee CEO at SPTel.

SPTel's unwavering commitment to customer experience strengthens its market leadership. Through fully managed services, proactive monitoring, local engineering expertise, and a single point of accountability across the service lifecycle, the company helps customers reduce complexity while improving security readiness. Its success in supporting critical infrastructure operators, financial institutions, and government agencies demonstrates its ability to deliver long-term value in highly regulated environments.

Frost & Sullivan commends SPTel for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of quantum-safe communications while enabling organizations to confidently navigate the transition to a post-quantum world.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition honors forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

For more information, please visit www.sptel.com.

By PR Newswire

Frost & Sullivan

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
SPTel Frost & Sullivan Singapore Quantumsafe network Communications infrastructure

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