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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Antengene to present ATG-022 and ATG-037 data at ESMO 2026

July 21, 2026 | 14:57
(0) user say
Antengene Corporation, listed under stock code 6996.HK, announced poster presentations of its ATG-022 and ATG-037 drug candidates at the 2026 European Society for Medical Oncology congress.

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative, commercial-stage global biotech company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class medicines for autoimmune diseases, solid tumors and hematological malignancies, today announced that two clinical abstracts featuring the latest results from the Phase II study of Claudin 18.2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) ATG-022 and the Phase Ib/II study of oral CD73 small-molecule inhibitor ATG-037 have been accepted for poster presentation at the 2026 European Society for Medical Oncology Annual Congress (ESMO 2026), taking place from October 23rd to October 27th, 2026, at the IFEMA MADRID Convention Center in Madrid, Spain.

Details of the Poster Presentation:

ATG-022 (Claudin 18.2 Antibody-Drug Conjugate)
Title: ATG-022, a Claudin 18.2 ADC, in Advanced Gastric and Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer (CLINCH): Phase 2 Results
Presentation Number: 2886P
Date: October 25, 2026
Time: 12:00PM-12:45PM (Central European Time)
7:00PM-7:45PM (Beijing Time)

ATG-037 (Oral CD73 Small Molecule Inhibitor)
Title: Efficacy and safety of ATG-037, an oral CD73 inhibitor, plus pembrolizumab in patients with checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) resistant melanoma: Updated results from the STAMINA-01 trial
Presentation Number: 2087P
Date: October 24, 2026
Time: 12:00PM-12:45PM (Central European Time)
6:00PM-6:45PM (Beijing Time)

By PR Newswire

Antengene Corporation Limited

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TagTag:
Antengene ATG-022 ATG-037 Antengene Corporation AntibodyDrug Conjugate

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