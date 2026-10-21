Firmable launches Tech Intelligence detecting 75,317 software technologies

MELBOURNE, Australia and SINGAPORE, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmable, the AI-native B2B sales platform, today launched Tech Intelligence. It shows revenue teams the software, infrastructure, cloud and AI a company runs, and links it to the company and contact data Firmable already verifies. Name a technology and get back the companies running it and the people who own it, in one step. Tech Intelligence is now available as a paid add-on, in-product, and through the Firmable MCP in Claude, ChatGPT, and Copilot.

Most B2B sales teams know who they want to sell to. Far fewer know what tech those companies already run. So reps open calls blind. They pitch accounts locked into a rival product and miss the migration and refresh moments that create pipeline. In a recent survey by Firmable of US sales teams, 71% ranked a lack of timing and context on a prospect as their biggest headache, ahead of bad contact data. Only 12% said they have a tool that solves it.

Today's technographics tools weren't built to close that gap. Most only read a company's marketing website, and some look at job ads. That picks up analytics tags and the tools a company is hiring for. It misses the back-office systems that matter most to anyone selling into, alongside or against a tech stack: mail, hosting, identity, cloud and self-hosted services. And even when a team finds the right account, it still has to enrich the list in another tool to reach the right person.

"Being AI-native means we can build products that legacy data vendors can't bolt on," said Leigh Jasper, co-founder and co-CEO of Firmable. "Tech Intelligence is a good example. Our AI monitors 10 billion internet endpoints every week, reads four kinds of public signals, matches what it finds to almost 20 million businesses and joins it to verified people. It does that around the clock. You can't get there by patching an old database. We built our data layer for AI from day one, and that's why we can ship this depth fast. We launched our MCP in July. Now Tech Intelligence in October. Customers should expect that pace from Firmable."

Four ways of seeing a tech stack, in one platform

Tech Intelligence combines four detection methods, whereas most providers use one or two. Firmable reviewed 42 technographic and go-to-market data providers. None documented the same combination. Two methods, network and infrastructure observations, almost never show up in sales tools.

So sales teams using Firmable see the back-office tech other tools miss: who hosts a company's email, which identity provider it uses, and whether it still runs ageing on-premises infrastructure. Each detection is matched to Firmable's company records and verified contacts. The list a rep gets back already names the people to call, and what to open with.

Built for teams that sell into the tech stack

Tech Intelligence is built for any B2B team whose next deal depends on what a prospect already runs. That includes software and technology vendors, managed service providers (MSPs), IT services firms and integrators, cybersecurity providers and MSSPs, and resellers and partner teams. It answers four questions those teams ask every day:

Use case The question it answers Example Competitor

displacement Who runs the product we

replace? Every company in a territory on a rival

email security product, plus the person

who owns it Complementary

tools Who runs a tool that

makes ours a natural add-

on? Companies with over 800 employees,

running Shopify, for an e-commerce

add-on vendor Service partners Who needs services on

the technology we

support? Accounts running VMware, for a

migration partner Market insights How big is the market for

a technology, and where? The number of companies using

Claude, by size and location

Inside the Firmable platform, the package adds ready-made segments built around common buying moments. Teams can also pair a technology detection with Firmable's buying signals, such as a new Head of IT or a funding round. That surfaces accounts that are both a fit and in motion.

A rep can ask their AI assistant to "find companies in Australia running a competitor's product, with more than 200 employees, and show me the IT decision-makers at each". They get a verified, ready-to-action list back in one step and can push it straight to a Firmable list or to their CRM.

Transparent confidence, from public-facing data only

Every Tech Intelligence detection carries a high, medium or low confidence score and a last-observed date. Detections are cross-checked across all four methods. Sales teams see how strong the evidence is and when it was last seen, so they don't have to trust a black-box tag that could be years old.

All of Tech Intelligence is built from public-facing information. Firmable never logs in, never uses credentials and never goes inside a company's network.

"Every seller has had a call go sideways because they didn't know what tech the prospect was running," said Luke Williams, Head of Sales, APAC at Firmable. "Tech Intelligence takes the guesswork out. MSPs and IT services firms in Australia and New Zealand can spot migration and refresh work before a competitor does. In Singapore, Malaysia and across Southeast Asia, lean teams cover several markets at once. Now they walk into every conversation knowing what to replace and who owns it. Our customers want pipeline growth, fast. This is one of the sharpest edges we've given them."

The launch follows Firmable's MCP release in July 2026 and keeps up Firmable's fast product cadence as the company scales across Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, the US and Canada.

Firmable Tech Intelligence at a glance

What it is: a technology detection product that shows the software, infrastructure, cloud and AI a company runs, joined to verified company and contact data.

Coverage: 75,317 technologies across more than 19 million businesses.

Methods: deep scans, at vast, AI-enabled scale, of public-facing IT infrastructure as well as traditional website crawling and job-ad extraction.

Accuracy: a high, medium or low confidence score and a last-observed date on every detection.

Who it's for: tech vendors, MSPs, IT services firms and integrators, cybersecurity providers and MSSPs, resellers and partner teams.

Where to use it: in Claude, ChatGPT, Copilot, and other AI tools via the Firmable MCP, and in the Firmable platform.

Markets: Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, the US and Canada.

Get started

Learn more and try it out at firmable.ai/tech-intelligence, or start a free trial of the core platform at app.firmable.com/sign-up.