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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ESG Achievement Awards open for applications

April 21, 2026 | 14:17
(0) user say
The recognition program began accepting submissions for the 2025/2026 cycle honoring environmental, social and governance leadership.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 April 2026 - The Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB) proudly announces the launch of the ESG Achievement Awards 2025/2026, marking another milestone in recognising outstanding achievements in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. Building on its established legacy, this year's Awards will spotlight organisations and individuals that are strengthening resilience and long-term competitiveness through people-centric ESG strategies, responsible leadership, and measurable impact. The Early Bird application period is open until 15 May 2026.

This year's ESG Achievement Awards are centred around the theme "Shaping a Resilient Future Through People and ESG," placing a strong emphasis on ESG education and human capital development. In today's fast-evolving landscape, organisations are increasingly recognising that sustainable success depends not only on strategy, but on equipping people with the right skills, capabilities, and mindset. This year, entrants are invited to showcase how they embed ESG into their culture, invest in talent development, and foster accountability and employee engagement in ESG across all levels of the organisation.

In addition to continuing to recognise holistic ESG excellence across environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and governance, the Awards introduce new award that reflect evolving market priorities. And the newly launched Outstanding Women Empowerment Awards will celebrate organisations that drive measurable progress in gender equality, workplace inclusion, and leadership representation.

Paul Pong, Co-Founder of IESGB, highlighted the significance of this year's theme, stating, "As ESG continues to mature, we are seeing that resilience is built not only through strategy, but through people who understand how to turn ESG principles into action. This year's Awards are designed to recognise organisations that are investing in human capital, reinforcing ESG ownership, and embedding sustainability into the way they work every day."

Vincent Pang, Chairman of the Jury Panel, shared his perspective, saying,"What truly distinguishes the strongest entries is not just ambition, but tangible evidence — measurable progress, genuine execution, and long-term impact. Under this year's theme 'Shaping a Resilient Future Through People and ESG,' we are especially looking for organisations that embed ESG into their culture, invest in human capital development and ESG education, and drive meaningful inclusion and women's empowerment."

The Awards will continue to honour excellence across a comprehensive range of categories, covering corporate ESG performance, innovative projects, sustainable vision, talent development, and individual leadership. With a distinguished and diverse jury panel comprising experts from academia, finance, corporate governance, and sustainability, submissions will be evaluated based on impact, innovation, transparency, and alignment with ESG principles. Winners of the ESG Achievement Awards 2025/2026 will be celebrated at the prestigious Awards Ceremony Luncheon, scheduled for September 2026. The Awards continue to serve as a leading platform for knowledge exchange, peer learning, and recognition of best practices that contribute to a more sustainable and resilient economy.

Award Categories

Category Sub-Categories
1. ESG Benchmark Awards 1.1) Outstanding Performance in Environmental Responsibility

1.2) Outstanding Performance in Social Responsibility

1.3) Outstanding Performance in ESG Governance
2. Outstanding ESG Awards 2.1) Listed Company

2.2) Non-Listed Company

2.3) NGO /NPO
3. (New) Outstanding Women Empowerment Awards 3.1) Company /Organisation
4. Outstanding ESG Product and Service Awards 4.1) Company /Organisation
5. Outstanding Fund Manager's Choice Awards 5.1) Only applicable to entrants from Category 1 &2.1 (Listed Company).
6. Outstanding Sustainable Vision Awards 6.1) Company /Organisation
7. Outstanding ESG Innovative Project Awards 7.1) Company /Organisation
8. Outstanding ESG Talent Development Awards 8.1) Company /Organisation
9. ESG Elite Awards 9.1) Individual
10. Honorary Awards (By invitation only) 10.1) Company /Organisation

10.2) Individual

10.3) Outstanding Sustainability Dividend Awards

Key Dates (Subject to change)
Date Key Milestone
20 April Awards Launch & Open for Application
Early Bird: 15 May

Standard: 15 June		 Application Deadline
July Judging Period
July Presentations to the Jury Panel

*Upon confirmation for applicants requiring presentation
August Finalist Announcement
September Award Ceremony Luncheon
*Subject to venue availability

Jury Panel (in alphabetical order of last name)
Full Name Post
Chairman of Jury Panel
Vincent Pang Managing Partner
AVISTA Group
Vice Chairman of Jury Panel
Ms Ashley Khoo Past President
CFA Society Hong Kong
Jury Panel Members
Ms Fanny Chan Chief Human Resources Officer
CTF Life
Ms Mabel Chan Veteran of mutual fund industry
Co-host of Metro Finance Radio HK
Accredited Mediator
AALCO Sports AMed
Ms Lovinia Chiu Founder, Chairman & CEO
Medialink Group Limited (2230.HK)
Prof Rebecca Choy Yung Founder & Chair
Golden Age Foundation
Roy Fan Head of Sustainability, Climate Change and ESG Services
SWCS Corporate Services Group (Hong Kong) Limited
Ms Loretta Fong Sustainability Assurance Leader
PwC Hong Kong
Ms Grace Kwok Chairman and Executive Director
Allied Sustainability and Environmental Consultants Group Limited
Ir Prof C.F. Lam Organizing Committee Member
Hong Kong Green Strategy Alliance
HON Robert Lee, JP Legislative Council Member
Functional Constituency – Financial Services
Ir Edmund K H Leung Vice-President
Hong Kong Institute of Director
Ms Nana Li Head of Sustainability & Stewardship, Asia-Pacific, Director
Impax Asset Management
Dr Kenny Tang Chairman
The Hong Kong Institute of Financial Analysts and Professional Commentators
Dr Aries Wong Senior Lecturer, Department of Accountancy, Economics and Finance
Associate Director of Centre for Sustainable Development Studies
Hong Kong Baptist University
Mike Wong Chief Executive Officer
The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies
Ms Jessie Yu BBS, MH, JP Chief Executive
Hong Kong Single Parents Association

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Institute of ESG & Benchmark

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
ESG Achievement Awards Achievement Awards Environmental Leadership

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