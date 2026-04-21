ESG Achievement Awards open for applications

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 April 2026 - The Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB) proudly announces the launch of the ESG Achievement Awards 2025/2026, marking another milestone in recognising outstanding achievements in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. Building on its established legacy, this year's Awards will spotlight organisations and individuals that are strengthening resilience and long-term competitiveness through people-centric ESG strategies, responsible leadership, and measurable impact. The Early Bird application period is open until 15 May 2026.



This year's ESG Achievement Awards are centred around the theme "Shaping a Resilient Future Through People and ESG," placing a strong emphasis on ESG education and human capital development. In today's fast-evolving landscape, organisations are increasingly recognising that sustainable success depends not only on strategy, but on equipping people with the right skills, capabilities, and mindset. This year, entrants are invited to showcase how they embed ESG into their culture, invest in talent development, and foster accountability and employee engagement in ESG across all levels of the organisation.



In addition to continuing to recognise holistic ESG excellence across environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and governance, the Awards introduce new award that reflect evolving market priorities. And the newly launched Outstanding Women Empowerment Awards will celebrate organisations that drive measurable progress in gender equality, workplace inclusion, and leadership representation.



Paul Pong, Co-Founder of IESGB, highlighted the significance of this year's theme, stating, "As ESG continues to mature, we are seeing that resilience is built not only through strategy, but through people who understand how to turn ESG principles into action. This year's Awards are designed to recognise organisations that are investing in human capital, reinforcing ESG ownership, and embedding sustainability into the way they work every day."



Vincent Pang, Chairman of the Jury Panel, shared his perspective, saying,"What truly distinguishes the strongest entries is not just ambition, but tangible evidence — measurable progress, genuine execution, and long-term impact. Under this year's theme 'Shaping a Resilient Future Through People and ESG,' we are especially looking for organisations that embed ESG into their culture, invest in human capital development and ESG education, and drive meaningful inclusion and women's empowerment."



The Awards will continue to honour excellence across a comprehensive range of categories, covering corporate ESG performance, innovative projects, sustainable vision, talent development, and individual leadership. With a distinguished and diverse jury panel comprising experts from academia, finance, corporate governance, and sustainability, submissions will be evaluated based on impact, innovation, transparency, and alignment with ESG principles. Winners of the ESG Achievement Awards 2025/2026 will be celebrated at the prestigious Awards Ceremony Luncheon, scheduled for September 2026. The Awards continue to serve as a leading platform for knowledge exchange, peer learning, and recognition of best practices that contribute to a more sustainable and resilient economy.



Award Categories

Category Sub-Categories 1. ESG Benchmark Awards 1.1) Outstanding Performance in Environmental Responsibility



1.2) Outstanding Performance in Social Responsibility



1.3) Outstanding Performance in ESG Governance 2. Outstanding ESG Awards 2.1) Listed Company



2.2) Non-Listed Company



2.3) NGO /NPO 3. (New) Outstanding Women Empowerment Awards 3.1) Company /Organisation 4. Outstanding ESG Product and Service Awards 4.1) Company /Organisation 5. Outstanding Fund Manager's Choice Awards 5.1) Only applicable to entrants from Category 1 &2.1 (Listed Company). 6. Outstanding Sustainable Vision Awards 6.1) Company /Organisation 7. Outstanding ESG Innovative Project Awards 7.1) Company /Organisation 8. Outstanding ESG Talent Development Awards 8.1) Company /Organisation 9. ESG Elite Awards 9.1) Individual 10. Honorary Awards (By invitation only) 10.1) Company /Organisation



10.2) Individual



10.3) Outstanding Sustainability Dividend Awards

Date Key Milestone 20 April Awards Launch & Open for Application Early Bird: 15 May



Standard: 15 June Application Deadline July Judging Period July Presentations to the Jury Panel



*Upon confirmation for applicants requiring presentation August Finalist Announcement September Award Ceremony Luncheon

*Subject to venue availability

Full Name Post Chairman of Jury Panel Vincent Pang Managing Partner

AVISTA Group Vice Chairman of Jury Panel Ms Ashley Khoo Past President

CFA Society Hong Kong Jury Panel Members Ms Fanny Chan Chief Human Resources Officer

CTF Life Ms Mabel Chan Veteran of mutual fund industry

Co-host of Metro Finance Radio HK

Accredited Mediator

AALCO Sports AMed Ms Lovinia Chiu Founder, Chairman & CEO

Medialink Group Limited (2230.HK) Prof Rebecca Choy Yung Founder & Chair

Golden Age Foundation Roy Fan Head of Sustainability, Climate Change and ESG Services

SWCS Corporate Services Group (Hong Kong) Limited Ms Loretta Fong Sustainability Assurance Leader

PwC Hong Kong Ms Grace Kwok Chairman and Executive Director

Allied Sustainability and Environmental Consultants Group Limited Ir Prof C.F. Lam Organizing Committee Member

Hong Kong Green Strategy Alliance HON Robert Lee, JP Legislative Council Member

Functional Constituency – Financial Services Ir Edmund K H Leung Vice-President

Hong Kong Institute of Director Ms Nana Li Head of Sustainability & Stewardship, Asia-Pacific, Director

Impax Asset Management Dr Kenny Tang Chairman

The Hong Kong Institute of Financial Analysts and Professional Commentators Dr Aries Wong Senior Lecturer, Department of Accountancy, Economics and Finance

Associate Director of Centre for Sustainable Development Studies

Hong Kong Baptist University Mike Wong Chief Executive Officer

The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies Ms Jessie Yu BBS, MH, JP Chief Executive

Hong Kong Single Parents Association

Key Dates (Subject to change)Jury Panel (in alphabetical order of last name)

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