ELDON Names Chan Fong and Henley Hii Brand Ambassadors

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - 14 January 2026 – Malaysian media personality Chan Fong and singer-actor Henley Hii have been appointed brand ambassadors for Malaysian health and wellness brand Eldon Healthcare, also known as ELDON, reflecting the brand's mission to provide relatable, real-life health advocacy for modern Malaysians.

Eldon formalises brand ambassador partnership with Malaysian media personalities Chan Fong and Henley Hii

The appointment comes at a meaningful milestone for ELDON, a consumer health and wellness brand of thePharm-D Health Sciencegroup, following Malaysia Book of Records’ recognition for one of its flagship products, ELDON DX MAGELAX, as the most magnesium glycinate capsules sold in Malaysia.



Introduced to the Malaysian market in 2020,ELDON DX MAGELAXwas among the earliest magnesium glycinate supplements registered with the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA). At a time when awareness of magnesium was still limited, ELDON played an early role in familiarising consumers with magnesium glycinate, now widely recognised for its absorption profile and gentle tolerability, and and known for supporting muscle relaxation, migraines and sleep-related concerns such as insomnia. This Malaysia Book of Records recognition reflects not only strong sales performance, but also growing accessibility and consumer trust.



According to Wong Chin Cheang, Group Managing Director of Pharm-D Health Science, the appointment of the brand ambassadors, alongside the Malaysia Book of Records recognition for ELDON DX Magelax, reflects a broader milestone in the group’s long-term journey.



“ELDON’s growth reflects what we stand for as a group: building Malaysian health brands that are grounded in science, scaled responsibly, and trusted by the public over time,” he said. “Achievements like these are not only about the scale or numbers alone, but also consistency, credibility, and serving real needs in the community.”



Brand Ambassadors grounded in the real Malaysian health and lifestyle



Malaysian media personalities Chan Fong and Henley Hii are well-known Malaysian public figures with strong audience connections across lifestyle and entertainment circles. Grounded, busy and active in ways many Malaysians relate to, they were chosen for their strong alignment with ELDON’s brand philosophy, which inspires practical wellness habits, including prioritising better rest, sleep quality and a balanced lifestyle.



This partnership taps into post-COVID trends where three in four Malaysians prioritise holistic health, as national conversations continue to encourage prevention and healthier routines.



“This partnership feels personal because it is based on real routines,” said Chan Fong. “Whether you are working late, juggling responsibilities, or simply trying to keep up with life, your daily habits matter. I appreciate that ELDON’s approach is practical and grounded.”



Henley Hii added, “A lot of people think wellness has to look perfect, but most of us are just trying to be consistent. I am excited that this is a long-term partnership because real habits take time, and it is about showing up repeatedly.”



ELDON: a Malaysian consumer health brand shaped by purpose and scale



Fully homegrown in Malaysia, Eldon Healthcare is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pharm-D Health Science, an integrated Malaysian pharmaceutical and consumer health group of companies committed to advancing evidence-based health solutions across different life stages. ELDON represents the group’s consumer health pillar, which focuses on translating scientific expertise into accessible, everyday health and wellness solutions.



For ELDON, the focus has always been on building credibility steadily through quality formulation, transparent sourcing, and wide accessibility through pharmacies, clinics, and healthcare partners across Malaysia and Singapore.



“ELDON was never built to chase hype,” said Kenn Siaw, Chief Executive Officer of Eldon Healthcare. “Our responsibility is to create sustainable health solutions that people can rely on. The Malaysia Book of Records recognition is meaningful to ELDON because it reflects a strong trust from consumers, pharmacists, and healthcare partners.”



He added that the appointment of Chan Fong and Henley Hii represents the next phase of the brand’s journey: “They represent the realities of modern Malaysian life, demanding schedules, family responsibilities, and the need to stay healthy without overcomplicating things. That’s exactly who ELDON exists for.”



Looking ahead



With its growing footprint and renewed focus on public engagement, ELDON aims to continue supporting Malaysians who see health not as a luxury but as an essential foundation for everyday living.



Together, the appointment of brand ambassadors and Malaysia Book of Records recognition mark not just a celebration but a stronger commitment from both the company and the brand to continue delivering consistent, trustworthy health solutions.



This milestone adds to Pharm-D Health Science’s growing track record of national recognitions, as its probiotic brand Lang Bragman, was recently also being recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records as the Largest Range of Homegrown Probiotic Products in Malaysia.

