Eazy Insurance 2025: Singapore’s First Unified Portal Lets Policyholders Self-Serve

October 17, 2025 | 15:31
(0) user say
One-click endorsements and renewal reminders point to a future where customer effort, rather than broker leverage, shapes retention metrics.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- eazy Pte Ltd has become the first among insurance brokers in Singapore to introduce a unified insurance portal for its customers. The platform functions as a digital wallet, allowing clients to view and manage all of their policies across different insurers from a single dashboard.

How the Insurance Portal Works

The portal consolidates all insurance policies purchased through eazy into one secure account. Customers can log in to view summaries of each policy, access renewal dates, and download official policy documents. In addition to serving as a viewing platform, the portal supports policy administration functions, such as renewals, endorsements, cancellations, and coverage adjustments.

Renewal reminders are built into the system, helping clients stay updated without the need to track expiry dates manually. Customers also have 24/7 access to a hotline for urgent assistance, with additional guidance available for filing claims and understanding procedures relevant to different policy types, including travel and motor insurance.

A demonstration of the portal's features is available on eazy Insurance's YouTube channel, showcasing how customers can navigate the dashboard, access policy details, and manage renewals easily online.

Addressing Customer Challenges

The launch of the customer login portal addresses several common pain points in insurance management. Traditionally, policyholders often rely on email or phone communication to request copies of their insurance documents or verify renewal details. Now, customers with policies across different insurers can update their particulars, make changes to the policy, request extensions, or process cancellations in one place, without the need to log in to multiple insurers' portals. This reduces the need for repeated back-and-forth communication and gives customers greater control over their insurance information.

eazy's insurance portal also eliminates the need to cross-check past payment records against upcoming renewals, creating more transparency in premium tracking. Customers are now able to administer and compare their policies in real time, with direct access to relevant details.

According to Douglas Chia, CEO of eazy Pte Ltd, the portal took a year to develop, with the project executed entirely in-house. "By involving teams across the organisation, we were able to focus on building a tool that gives customers greater control and transparency over their policies," he shared.

Data Protection and Compliance

Given the sensitivity of insurance information, data protection was also a central consideration in the portal's design. eazy, as a Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)-regulated entity, has incorporated measures in line with the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) and MAS guidelines. According to the company, strict governance frameworks and security protocols have been implemented to safeguard customer information and ensure confidentiality.

Roadmap for Further Developments

Beyond its current features, eazy has indicated that the platform will continue to evolve. Planned updates include a quotation aggregator that enables customers to obtain instant quotes for different insurance classes. Full claims functionality is also in development. Looking ahead, eazy intends to expand the platform into other products and services, with the long-term goal of creating a one-stop destination for customers' insurance and financial needs.
For more information about the insurance portal or eazy's services, visit their website at www.eazy.com.sg.

By PR Newswire

eazy Insurance

TagTag:
Eazy Insurance Insurance portal Unified insurance portal

