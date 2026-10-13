Domino's Pizza China expands retail network and sales momentum in Q3

HONG KONG, Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DPC Dash - Domino's Pizza China ("DPC Dash" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (1405.HK), Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the Chinese Mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China, today published its Third Quarter 2026 Investor Fact Sheet.

During the third quarter, DPC Dash expanded its store network and broadened its product and marketing initiatives under its 4D strategy of Development, Delicious Pizza at Value, Delivery and Digital.

Under its "Go Deeper, Go Broader" strategy, the Company strengthened its presence in existing cities and extended its footprint into new markets. By September 30, 2026, DPC Dash operated 1,634 stores across 87 cities, including 908 stores in initial cities and 726 stores in new cities, representing a net addition of 84 stores and entry into 12 additional cities compared with the previous quarter. New cities continue to drive network expansion, accounting for approximately 44% of the total network.

Over the first nine months of 2026, the Company added 319 net new stores and entered 27 new cities.

As of September 30, DPC Dash had secured 100% of its full-year 2026 opening target of approximately 350 net new stores through stores already opened, under construction or signed, up from approximately 89% as of June 30.

In 3Q2026, DPC Dash achieved positive same-store transaction count growth ("SSTG"). Average transaction price ("ATP") continued to stabilize and recorded a modest sequential uptick compared with 2Q2026, supported by a series of marketing initiatives, against the backdrop of the gradual rationalization of third-party aggregator platform ("3PP") subsidies. Same-store sales growth ("SSSG") remained negative, mainly because ATP was lower than in 3Q2025, despite healthy year-on-year transaction count growth and signs of gradual ATP recovery.

As the Company continued to roll out delivery services, delivery transactions accounted for 30% of total transaction volumes in New City Markets in 3Q2026, up from 25% in 1H2026. Third-party aggregator platforms remained an important channel as the Company further expanded its delivery business in these markets.

The continued expansion of the Company's loyalty program supported its digital strategy and customer engagement, building a resilient proprietary platform ecosystem. As of September 30, 2026, total loyalty program members reached 45.2 million, compared with 32.9 million as of September 30, 2025. Over the past 12 months, approximately 19.9 million new customers placed their first orders through both the Company's own channels and third-party channels.

On product innovation, DPC Dash introduced the Durian Roast Chicken Pizza, pairing generous portions of durian flesh with tender roast chicken to offer consumers a new taste experience.

On festive and seasonal marketing, DPC Dash re-hit its core product, the Salted Egg Yolk Flavored Chicken Pizza, with a limited-edition Star & Moon design for the Mid-Autumn Festival. During Major Heat, a traditional Chinese calendar period associated with peak summer heat, the Company ran a tongue-in-cheek campaign, spotlighting seasonal potato pizza flavors to address summer dining demand.

To strengthen its value proposition, DPC Dash headlined the quarter with a RMB79 six-piece set comprising two 9-inch pizzas plus multiple sides and drinks, delivering standout value for money. The quarter's offers also included an affordable solo combo and the limited-time return of "Mega Week", a buy-one-get-one-free promotion on Signature and Classic Flavor pizzas.

To build emotional connections and encourage playful engagement, DPC Dash promoted its buy-one-get-one-free offers through social media content including "Favorite Brands and Flavors – You Have it All", "Second One On The House" and "Pizza Freedom". The "Finding Domino's Red & Blue" campaign invited customers to spot and share red-and-blue color pairings in everyday life, encouraging social media engagement and reinforcing Domino's brand image.

Beyond its product and marketing initiatives, DPC Dash continued to receive recognition for its focus on quality and consumer trust. The Company was named to Southern Metropolis Daily's 2026 Top100 High-Quality Consumer Brands list for the third consecutive year and was again named a Top10 High-Quality Consumer Brand. DPC Dash also received Jiemian News' 2026 Consumer Trust Award – Western Fast Food of the Year.

For the full figures, please refer to DPC Dash's Third Quarter 2026 Investor Fact Sheet ("Investor Fact Sheet") here.

For more information, please visit: www.dpcdash.com

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