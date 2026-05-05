Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

DMALL expands Southeast Asia presence with AI retail platform

May 05, 2026 | 11:19
(0) user say
DMALL is gaining momentum in Southeast Asia, leveraging its AI-driven retail platform to enhance operations and market penetration across the region.

SINGAPORE, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As retailers across Southeast Asia face rising operational complexity, shifting consumer expectations and margin pressure, demand is growing for integrated, real-time retail operating systems.

Dmall Inc. (02586.HK) is supporting this shift with a unified retail operating platform that connects core retail functions, improves execution efficiency and enhances visibility across stores, supply chains and customer touchpoints.

As one of China's largest retail digital solutions providers by revenue and gross merchandise volume, Dmall serves nearly 600 retail clients across 11 countries and regions. Its platform has been shaped by large-scale deployments in complex retail environments, including long-standing work with Wumart Group, Metro, Lawson, 7-Eleven South China and SM Group in Southeast Asia.

Dmall's recent collaboration with Cold Storage Singapore marks a milestone in supporting retail digital transformation across Southeast Asia. Completed within seven months, the project covered 87 stores across supermarket, hypermarket and express formats, consolidating multiple systems into a single platform across supply chain, merchandising and store operations.

"The transition was completed with minimal disruption to our operations," said Mr. Lim Boon Chiong, Managing Director of Cold Storage Singapore. "We are seeing early improvements in product availability and replenishment, supported by better visibility across our supply chain and store network."

The platform has also contributed to more consistent store execution and a more reliable customer experience. The first phase provides a foundation for the next stage of development, including AI-driven capabilities to further support product availability, freshness management and operational efficiency.

Dmall and Cold Storage Singapore plan to extend their cooperation to the fuel and convenience store format in June 2026, reflecting a deepening partnership and a shared commitment to creating greater operational value across retail formats.

"Southeast Asia is one of the world's most dynamic retail markets, but also one of the most operationally complex," said Mr. Zhongwei Ren, Partner and Chief Strategy Officer of Dmall. "By combining operational integration with AI-driven capabilities, Dmall aims to help retailers build more adaptive, scalable and efficient operations."

By PR Newswire

Dmall Inc.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
DMALL AI retail platform

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Blueport Acquisition and SingAuto Inc announce merger

Blueport Acquisition and SingAuto Inc announce merger

JG Summit selects Cognizant for ServiceNow implementation

JG Summit selects Cognizant for ServiceNow implementation

Lee Cowie appointed CEO of accesso® to drive AI strategy

Lee Cowie appointed CEO of accesso® to drive AI strategy

TLX250-Px shows potential in diagnosing diverse kidney cancers

TLX250-Px shows potential in diagnosing diverse kidney cancers

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Blueport Acquisition and SingAuto Inc announce merger

Blueport Acquisition and SingAuto Inc announce merger

JG Summit selects Cognizant for ServiceNow implementation

JG Summit selects Cognizant for ServiceNow implementation

Lee Cowie appointed CEO of accesso® to drive AI strategy

Lee Cowie appointed CEO of accesso® to drive AI strategy

TLX250-Px shows potential in diagnosing diverse kidney cancers

TLX250-Px shows potential in diagnosing diverse kidney cancers

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020