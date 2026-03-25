Discovery Life Sciences partners with Mindpeak on AI biomarker testing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. and HAMBURG, Germany, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inconsistent biomarker interpretation across pathologists remains one of the more stubborn challenges in clinical trial development, contributing to variability in patient stratification and eroding confidence in critical go/no-go decisions. Discovery Life Sciences (Discovery), a provider of biospecimens and biomarker specialty lab services, and Mindpeak, a leading company in AI-powered digital pathology, today announced a partnership designed to address that problem directly, integrating AI-enabled digital image analysis into pathology services for immunohistochemistry (IHC) and multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF) in global clinical trials.

The collaboration aims to support biopharma R&D and clinical research by improving biomarker quantification and inter-reader concordance, helping to reduce variability, de-risk biomarker-driven trials and strengthen confidence in critical development decisions.

The partnership couples Mindpeak's AI platform with Discovery's tissue biomarker services to analyze IHC and mIF slides. Mindpeak's technology acts as a safeguarding tool for biopharma, reducing risks in biomarker development by improving consistency in interpretation across pathologists. It includes AI-enabled pathology workflows, pathologist training via Mindpeak's peakAcademy, and AI-guided microdissection algorithms to isolate specific tissue regions with high accuracy.

Discovery brings significant clinical infrastructure to the alliance. Its Biomarker Academy, a peer-to-peer pathologist training program established in 2008, has trained more than 6,000 pathologists in biomarker interpretation and scoring over the past 15 years. Discovery has supported more than 2,000 clinical trial programs, with 350 currently active, and has completed over 35 IVDR-compliant studies across 16 EU countries involving 25 biomarkers in the past four years. This partnership extends Discovery's AI advancements, building on existing H&E-focused AI solutions for biospecimen analysis, including automated quality control, tumor quantification, and detailed tumor microenvironment characterization across various therapeutic areas.

"As AI use in pathology increases for clinical research, this partnership with Mindpeak allows integration of modeling tools that can enable improved accuracy in biomarker analysis," said Greg Herrema, CEO of Discovery Life Sciences. "Combining these AI capabilities with our clinical trials expertise will help assist in advancing the development of biomarker-focused therapies."

The Mindpeak and Discovery alliance aims to streamline trial processes and enhance data reproducibility in regulated settings, supporting more confident decisions in patient stratification and therapeutic development.

"This collaboration with Discovery Life Sciences provides access to our AI platform, training and microdissection tools, supporting researchers in IHC and mIF applications and helping to drive greater consistency and confidence in biomarker assessment," said Felix Faber, Founder and CEO of Mindpeak. Additional details on the partnership and use cases will be presented at the AACR Annual Meeting 2026. Attendees can join a flash talk at the Discovery Life Sciences exhibit from April 17-22 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. Contact info@dls.com for more information.

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