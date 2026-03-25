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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Erayak accelerates UPS development for AI energy demand

March 25, 2026 | 12:21
(0) user say
The power solutions provider outlined strategic priorities focusing on high-capacity uninterruptible power supply systems serving artificial intelligence infrastructure.

WENZHOU, China, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RAYA) ("Erayak" or the "Company"), a developer and manufacturer of portable power equipment, today announced a strategic business update centered on its transition toward high-capacity, mission-critical power solutions. The Company is pivoting to address the growing energy gap created by the North American AI infrastructure boom through integrated UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) functionality and expanded manufacturing capabilities.

The update reflects Erayak's continued investment in product innovation and manufacturing capabilities as backup power, energy resilience, and grid reliability have become increasingly discussed topics across North America, particularly in connection with extreme weather events and residential preparedness planning.

Addressing the AI Power Gap with High-Capacity Inverter Platforms

As AI-driven edge computing and residential technology demands stress the North American grid, Erayak is accelerating the development of next-generation inverter generator platforms that function as more than just backup power.

Key developments include:

  • Expansion into >13 kW Platforms: While current offerings lead in the 1 kW to 13 kW range, Erayak is now integrating diesel manufacturing resources and R&D to push into higher power tiers designed for industrial-grade resilience and decentralized power support.
  • Integrated UPS Capabilities: Leveraging its expertise in sine wave inverters and battery storage , the Company is optimizing its new 9 kW and 13 kW tri-fuel platforms to include seamless UPS functionality. This ensures "zero-latency" power transitions for sensitive hardware, positioning Erayak as a specialized player in the AI-adjacent power sector.
  • Tri-Fuel Engineering Testing: New 4 kW to 13 kW platforms have entered the engineering testing phase. These units maintain the stability and fuel efficiency of inverter systems while offering the high output required for modern energy-intensive environments.

Expansion of Camping and Outdoor Portable Power Solutions

In addition to higher-capacity generator platforms, Erayak is also continuing to upgrade its lineup of 1 kW to 4 kW portable quiet inverter generators for RV and camping-oriented applications. The Company is evaluating the introduction of additional battery-based portable power stations designed to complement traditional generators in outdoor environments, which may become available during the upcoming camping season.

Manufacturing Milestone: Ruike Electronics

Erayak provided an update on the construction progress of the industrial facility for its subsidiary Ruike Electronics. More than half of the main structural framework of the facility has been completed, marking a key milestone. The facility is progressing ahead of schedule and is expected to reach completion and delivery in the second half of 2026. Once operational, this site will serve as the production hub for Erayak's high-capacity platforms and next-gen UPS-integrated power stations, supporting the Company's strategic pivot toward mission-critical infrastructure.

Management Commentary

"The conversation in North America has shifted from simple backup power to total energy resilience," said Lingyi Kong, Chairman and CEO of Erayak. "We are evolving Erayak to be a critical link in the AI power chain. By integrating diesel resources and advancing our UPS-capable inverter technology, we are filling a unique niche: providing the reliable, high-output, and stable electricity that high-performance computing and smart infrastructure demand. We are no longer just a generator company; we are an essential component of the distributed power grid."

For more information, visit www.erayakpower.com.

By PR Newswire

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc.

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TagTag:
Erayak UPS AI energy

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