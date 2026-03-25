X Square Robot launches ManipArena benchmark at CVPR 2026

SHENZHEN, China, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- X Square Robot, a pioneer in general purpose embodied intelligence, announced today its pivotal role as a founding partner in"ManipArena", the official competition sponsored by the CVPR 2026 Embodied AI Workshop. The partnership was jointly initiated by Sun Yat Sen University in China and Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence in Abu Dhabi, representing a major milestone in establishing a unified, high-standard benchmarking system for embodied intelligence through large-scale, real-world robotic evaluations.

The IEEE/CVF Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition Conference (CVPR) is the world's largest annual event in computer vision, artificial intelligence and pattern recognition. The conference draws leading researchers, engineers and technology companies to present breakthroughs shaping the next generation of visual intelligence systems and AI-driven applications.

As embodied intelligence transitions from research and development to large-scale deployment, the lack of unified, high-fidelity real-robot evaluation systems has become a key bottleneck to progress. Addressing this need, ManipArena provides a comprehensive, scientifically grounded benchmarking platform that enables quantitative, repeatable, and high-credibility evaluation across a diverse range of physical tasks and environments.

Transforming the evaluation of real-world AI systems

Building on deep technical expertise and extensive industry experience, X Square Robot has played a central role in developing ManipArena's foundational evaluation framework. The competition introduces a series of 20 real-world robotic manipulation tasks, encompassing execution reasoning, semantic reasoning, and mobile operation. Each task is supported by over 10,000 high-quality teleoperation trajectories and executed under a unified, controlled environment to guarantee fairness and comparability of results.

Unlike traditional simulation-based or simplified testing methods, ManipArena evaluates a model's true physical reasoning, generalization, and decision-making capabilities. All evaluations are conducted under consistent conditions, ensuring that performance differentials accurately reflect model capability rather than environmental variability.

"ManipArena establishes a credible, data-driven foundation for embodied intelligence assessment," said WANG Qian, founder and CEO of X Square Robot. "By grounding evaluation in reproducible real-world conditions, we enable the global AI community to measure genuine progress toward general-purpose embodied intelligence."

Founded in December 2023, X Square Robot is a trailblazer in developing general-purpose end-to-end embodied AI foundation models in China. The company's in-house developed VLA model, WALL-A, pioneered a system paradigm that deeply integrates VLA with World Models, ranking among the world's most advanced systems.

A new framework for scientific and industrial evaluation

ManipArena is distinguished through five key innovations that collectively redefine real-world AI benchmarking:

1. Unified model structure: Participating teams must deploy a single model to complete all tasks, emphasizing general reasoning over single-task optimization.

2. Layered out-of-distribution (OOD) evaluation: Each task incorporates controlled variations in material, layout, and semantics, allowing researchers to precisely chart a model's generalization curve—from minor visual shifts to unseen object categories.

3. End-to-End manipulation coverage: In addition to 15 tabletop tasks, ManipArena includes 5 full-body mobile manipulation challenges such as organizing garments and hanging pictures, addressing both precision and spatial intelligence.

4. Comprehensive multimodal dataset: A 56-dimensional dataset incorporating end-effector poses, joint positions, current feedback, joint velocities, and gripper dynamics advances the study of contact-aware control and fine manipulation.

5. Cloud-based remote testing: By leveraging X Square Robot's proprietary Quanta XI dual-arm robotic platform, ManipArena eliminates hardware barriers, enabling worldwide participation through cloud-based, real-robot testing.

Lowering Barriers, Enhancing Impact

More than a competition, ManipArena serves as an open international research and development platform. Its structured scoring design, layered variation system, and interpretable results framework make it ideally suited for both academic exploration and industry benchmarking.

The initiative offers global participants: (1) zero hardware entry costs, with full remote testing support; (2) Access to 188 hours of verified real-robot operational data for model training and validation; (3) transparent and interpretable evaluation metrics that move beyond traditional leaderboard approaches; and (4) endorsement by CVPR 2026, providing winning teams with an opportunity to present results at one of the world's most prestigious AI conferences.

The ManipArena program officially opened for registration and data access on March 18, inviting global research teams to prepare models for evaluation across the five preliminary tasks. The submission window will remain open until April 30, after which selected teams will advance to the final round of testing between May 6 and May 27. The initiative will culminate in an awards ceremony and technical presentations at the CVPR 2026 Embodied AI Workshop in Seattle, United States, from June 3 to June 7, where the top‑performing teams will be officially recognized.

By merging academic rigor with industrial precision, X Square Robot and its partners are establishing ManipArena as the definitive global benchmark for embodied intelligence evaluation. The initiative underscores the company's commitment to transparency, reproducibility, and cross‑sector collaboration in advancing intelligent robotic systems for real‑world adoption.