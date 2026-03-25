Realty One Group earns Entrepreneur fastest-growing franchise recognition

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group International, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest-growing franchises in the world, has been named to Entrepreneur's 2026 Fastest-Growing International Franchises list, recognizing the brand's exciting and accelerated expansion across global markets.

More importantly, this prestigious ranking recognizes brands that are not only expanding globally, but doing so with sustainable systems and strong franchisee support.

"This recognition reflects what our global ONE Family already knows - that we're building something so special, it resonates across borders," said Kuba Jewgieniew, Founder and CEO of Realty ONE Group International. "Our growth internationally isn't accidental. It's the result of a bold, modern model and a brand that empowers entrepreneurs everywhere to think bigger."

GLOBAL GROWTH DRIVEN BY A MODERN MODEL

With more than 20,000 real estate professionals and 450+ locations across nearly 30 countries and territories, Realty ONE Group continues to expand its footprint while maintaining consistency in brand experience and operational excellence.

Realty ONE Group's international expansion has been fueled by its unique combination of the 6C's:

A bold, lifestyle-driven brand identity

COACHING - Comprehensive coaching and support systems

CONNECT - Proprietary technology, including its zONE platform

COOLTURE - A people-first COOLTURE ® that translates across culture

that translates across culture COMMISSION - A proven franchise model built for scalability

CARE - Whether it's clients, teammates, or partners, we lead with respect, compassion and kindness.

COMMUNITY - We support the communities we serve and the people around us

This latest recognition adds to Realty ONE Group's continued momentum, as the brand consistently earns top rankings for growth, innovation, and franchise performance. Because at Realty ONE Group, growth isn't just about numbers -it's about creating opportunity.

For more information, please visit https://www.realtyonegroup.com/ or https://www.newsweek.com/.